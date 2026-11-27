How Charli XCX's Brat made a new fan in heavy metal hero and Parkway Drive frontman, Winston McCall: "I hear the outsider in it"
Winston McCall was impressed by how Charli XCX managed to conquer pop music from the outside
Winston McCall, frontman of Australian metal masters Parkway Drive, has bigged up renegade pop princess Charli XCX, admitting that he became "obsessed" with her acclaimed 2024 album Brat.
Speaking on music podcast Trve Cvlt Pop this week, Winston was invited to pick some of his favourite albums to discuss and dissect, and included Charli's sixth studio LP, widely hailed as one of the best pop albums of the last decade, in his list.
"I got into the 'Brat Summer' two summers too late!" he admits. "I wasn't on the train originally, and I was like, 'I gotta know what this actually is', and I just became obsessed. Completely obsessed with it. I think the album is absolute genius. Like, complete genius, from the marketing to the album in itself...I think there's something about the 'bratty' nature of things, that sneer, that I love."
When Trve. Cvlt Pop host Stephen Hill suggests that Brat is "punk as fuck", Winston heartily agrees, responding: "it is, man! It's so sick. There are just edges to the entire thing the whole way through.
"I love how much this album floats around and has these elements of vulnerability and not knowing yourself, and then the last song is 365, which just goes so hard and is just so defining of that 'Fuck the world' kinda thing.
"What gets me about it as well is that I hear the outsider in it," he adds. "The outsider taking over popular culture and sacrificing nothing in the process. It's that thing of when the outsider cracks the code and is like, 'I know what you want more than you know what you want, and it doesn't mean I have to change myself for you.' That's a really hard point to get to for any artist and a really hard decision to make and to execute."
Parkway Drive's new concert film Home is released worldwide in cinemas next month. The band were recently announced for Download festival in June.
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Merlin was made Editor in Chief of Louder in 2026, following four years as Executive Editor. Before that, he spent over a decade working at Metal Hammer, where he served as Online Editor, News Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast and presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show.
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