River Of Light is Neal Morse And The Resonance’s follow-up to 2024 debut No Hill For A Climber. It continues the former Spock’s Beard and Transatlantic man’s collaboration with a group of younger musicians in his hometown of Nashville, and builds on their previously-established chemistry.

The album was created either side of their recent tour with The Flower Kings, an experience that Morse and guitarist Andre Madatian say helped their group gel.

The range of influences brought to bear on their new album makes for 70-plus minutes of sometimes radically contrasting styles, encompassing soul-bearing acoustic balladry and emotional anthems alongside dazzling instrumental pyrotechnics and dizzying, angular prog abrasiveness. In fact, the band made a conscious decision to challenge themselves technically.

“There was one point where we said, ‘We need more fiddly bits!’” Madatian recalls. “We told each other we’d like to showcase a little bit more of the virtuosity in what this band can do – these guys are really great players. We loved bringing the classic progginess and trying to push the limit of what we can do.”

It’s all in service of a concept based around the Bible story from the book of Genesis, in which Abraham’s father Terah sets out to cross the river Euphrates in search of the Promised Land. When he becomes disillusioned and dies, it falls to his son Abraham to complete the journey.

Neal Morse & The Resonance – Walk On Water (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

“It’s a human story,” says Morse. “There’s always this temptation to become resigned and fall back. In so many areas of life you can feel like, ‘Oh man, this is getting too hard.’ WPeople get hurt and they withdraw – and I think that’s a lot of what my work’s about.”

There’s plenty of that work, of course. Morse is working on the cast album for his recent rock musical Brother Andrew, tying up loose ends from September’s Morse Fest and planning another event for next year, while also arranging a handful of live dates and rehearsals for The Resonance in preparation for their slot at next April’s Cruise To The Edge.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And that, it seems, is a more daunting prospect than most performances, given the complexity of some parts of River Of Light, and their experiences with variable technical set-ups.

“We’re definitely gonna warm up this time,” he says with a laugh, looking back on earlier performances. “We didn’t have an untroubled show till about four or five shows into The Flower Kings tour!”

Their London gig is a case in point: “For many of these guys it’s their first time in Europe. They get in at two o’clock, do a whole soundcheck, The Flower Kings play – and then it turned out the sound card, with all our settings, had gone blank. At least that’s what the sound guy said! So we basically had to start from scratch, doing a whole soundcheck in front of the audience.”

Neal Morse & The Resonance – Shine Until Tomorrow (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Ever the pro, Morse entertained fans with a few stories and amplification-free renditions of fan favourites. He feels these moments became bonding experiences. “This band’s been through the fire!” he proclaims.

But they persevered, as per the moral of their new album’s story. Morse reflects: “You know that line from Pink Floyd: ‘Hanging on in quiet desperation is the English way’ – well, it’s not just the English!”

River Of Light is on sale now.