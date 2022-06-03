The Sheepdogs' all-purpose mid-70s jams are purpose-built to banish woe

The Sheepdogs’ first full-length album since 2018’s Changing Colours sees the chooglin’ Canadian rockers doggedly determined to shake off the isolation blues.

Forced to record without much studio frippery, the Currie brothers go to all-purpose mid-70s jams to keep spirits high while off the road. As such it’s an undemanding record, formed from a wish to create a good-time vibe in a vacuum.

I Wanna Know You leaps out with a stadium-friendly chorus, while So Far Gone shuffles in sideways like JJ Cale. We’re guessing Scarborough Street Fight takes place in Toronto, rather than a punch up over parsley and sage between Simon & Garfunkel.

Now and again they Doobie perilously towards yacht-rock territory in their effort to recreate the harmonies of a golden era. More ruff with the smooth wouldn’t go amiss, but overall the album provides a warm, welcome escape from modern woes. Which can only be a good thing at present.