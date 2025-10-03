Canadian retro-rockers The Sheepdogs have released their first new music since the departure of longtime drummer Sam Corbett. Nobody But You is a typically breezy slice of good old-fashioned classic rock and is released on the band's own Right On Records label.

"The twin pillars of love and rock’n’roll come together here in a pure expression of musical bliss," says frontman Ewan Currie. "It’s the sound of windows down in your Trans-Am, the end of a workday, the optimism of a long weekend on the horizon. Power-pop vocals and southern rock guitars burst from your speakers like a double bill of April Wine and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Both a testament to the power of rock’n’roll and a tender love ballad.”

Filling in for Corbett, who co-founded The Sheepdogs in 2004 and has left the band to spend more time with his family, is fellow Canadian Jordan Murphy.

"It is with mixed emotions that I'll be announcing today my retirement from The Sheepdogs," said Corbett, when announcing his retirement last month. "I'm extremely proud of what we've accomplished over the past 21 years, and I still love the music and the guys in the band just as much as day one. My life has changed a lot over the past seven years (having kids, having cancer), and it has made me realise that since I only get one (that I know of). I would like to spend as much of that time as possible with my kids as they grow up."

The current Sheepdogs line-up remains founders Ewan and bassist Ryan Gullen, plus keyboardist Shamus Currie and guitarist Ricky Paquette. They're currently on tour with Bryan Adams in Canada, and will also play this year's Dream Serenade benefit concert in Toronto. The show is in aid of children with developmental and/or physical disabilities. Full dates below.

Oct 03: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON*

Oct 04: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON*

Oct 05: Windsor Caesars, ON*

Oct 07: Peterborough Peterborough Memorial Centre, ON *

Oct 08: Montreal Bell Centre, QC*

Oct 09: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC*

Oct 11: Moncton Avenir Centre, NB *

Oct 12: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS *

Oct 15: St. John's Mary Brown’s Centre, NL*

Oct 25: Toronto Massy Hall, ON ^

* with Bryan Adams

^ with Feist, Matt Berninger, Barenaked Ladies, Josh Rouse, Kevin Drew, Hayden