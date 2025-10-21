Days after wrapping up a headline tour of the UK and Europe, Bleed From Within have announced a return to England, Scotland and Ireland.

The Glasgow groove metal heavyweights will play an intimate run called the Dying Sun tour in March, featuring an overhauled setlist composed of deep cuts and long-unplayed material. Disembodied Tyrant and Baest will serve as support acts, and dates and details can be found below.

Bleed From Within comment: “The Dying Sun tour is something we’ve been waiting to announce for a very long time. The plan was to get back to our roots and follow a similar kind of routing that we would have done back in our formative years. Between 2007 and 2010, we performed countless times across the country in these cities and it really helped cement the foundations of our band.

“The name of the tour is a nod to one of our favourite tracks from our latest album [2025’s Zenith], but also a teaser of what people can expect to hear at the shows… We consider Dying Sun a deep cut and we’ve already discussed a number of other songs from our catalogue that we would love to bring to the stage that people will not have heard for a VERY long time.

“To wrap things up, we are very happy to announce Disembodied Tyrant and Baest as the bands that will be joining us. Both these bands are making a real name for themselves in the world of heavy music and we cannot wait for you to see them. If you don't know them already, please educate yourself in advance.

“This tour is us connecting with the cities and songs that help build us. We hope to see you there!”

From September to October, Bleed From Within played some of their largest headline shows to date on a European trek called the Zenith tour. The run included a performance to 2,300 people at a sold-out O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on October 10. Hammer attended the show and gave it a near-perfect four-and-a-half-star review.

“Bleed From Within hit a new apex tonight, and based on the fact this place was full to capacity, there’ll probably be a few more of them in the near future,” this journalist wrote. “In the space of just seven years, this lot have gone from unlikely comeback kids to an undeniable force. Give them another seven and at this rate they’ll be one of the biggest things going.”

The band are currently touring Australia and will support The Ghost Inside at The Gov in Hindmarsh tonight (October 21). Visit the Bleed From Within website to see the rest of their schedule.

Mar 01: Edinburgh The Liquid Room, UK*

Mar 05: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Mar 06: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Mar 07: Leeds Stylus, UK

Mar 08: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 10: Norwich Epic Studios, UK

Mar 12: Bristol Electric Bristol, UK

Mar 13: Southampton The 1865, UK

Mar 14: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

* no Disembodied Tyrant or Baest