My Chemical Romance announce two massive UK shows

My Chemical Romance have announced two massive UK shows for 2026. The band will bring their Long Live: The Black Parade tour to London's Wembley Stadium for two nights only, on July 10 and 11.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday August 15.

The announcement comes in the wake of an expanded edition release of the band's second release, Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, which hit the Top 10 on the Billboard album chart in June, more than two decades after its original release.

Meanwhile, the US leg of the Long Live: The Black Parade tour continues, with the next show scheduled for Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park, PA, on August 15. Bookings in South America and Asia follow in the new year. Full dates below.

Announcing the tour in late 2024, the band released a cryptic message that read, "It has been seventeen years since The Black Parade was sent to the MOAT. In that time, a great Dictator has risen to power, bringing about "THE CONCRETE AGE”; a glorious time of stability and abundance in the history of DRAAG.

"His Grand Immortal Dictator wishes to celebrate our rich and storied culture, fine foods, and musical entertainments by welcoming you to these great demonstrations of power and resolve.

"And lending voice and song for the first time in six thousand two hundred and forty six days, their work privilege ceremoniously reinstated, will be His Grand Immortal Dictator's National Band... The Black Parade."

My Chemical Romance - Long Live: The Black Parade tour

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 22: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Aug 29: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Sep 07: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Sep 13: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL

Sep 19: Atlanta Piedmont Park, GA

Sep 20: Atlanta Piedmont Park, GA

Jan 22: Bogota Vive Claro Distrito Cultural, Colombia

Jan 25: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

Jan 28: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario Municipal de La Florida, Chile

Jan 29: Santiagon Estadio Bicentenario Municipal de La Florida, Chile

Feb 01: Buenos Aires Estadio Tomás Adolfo Ducó, Argentina

Feb 05: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Feb 06: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Feb 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Feb 14: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Apr 18: Incheon Paradise City, Korea

Apr 22: Bangkok Impact Challenger Hall 1, Thailand

Apr 25: Manila Philippine Arena, Philippines

Apr 28: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Apr 30: Kuala Lumpur Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Malaysia

May 01: Kuala Lumpur Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Malaysia

May 02: Jakarta Hammersonic Festival Jakarta, Indonesia

Jul 10: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 11: London Wembley Stadium, UK