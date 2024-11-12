My Chemical Romance announce stadium tour to play their classic album The Black Parade in full, with Alice Cooper, Devo, Evanescence, Pixies among special guests

My Chemical Romance have announced a 10-city North American stadium tour for summer 2025, on which they will play their classic 2006 album The Black Parade in full.

The tour will launch on July 11 in Seattle, Washington, and stop off in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Arlington, Texas, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago and Boston, winding up on September 13, in Tampa, Florida.

The tour announcement is accompanied by a teaser video, and a curious cryptic message, which reads:

"It has been seventeen years since The Black Parade was sent to the MOAT. In that time, a great Dictator has risen to power, bringing about "THE CONCRETE AGE”; a glorious time of stability and abundance in the history of DRAAG. His Grand Immortal Dictator wishes to celebrate our rich and storied culture, fine foods, and musical entertainments by welcoming you to these great demonstrations of power and resolve. And lending voice and song for the first time in six thousand two hundred and forty six days, their work privilege ceremoniously reinstated, will be His Grand Immortal Dictator's National Band... The Black Parade."



Jul 11: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA with Violent Femmes

Jul 19: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA with 100 Gecs

Jul 26: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA with Wallows

Aug 02: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX with Garbage

Aug 09: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ with Death Cab for Cutie, Thursday

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA with Alice Cooper

Aug 22: Toronto Rogers Centre, Canada with Pixies

Aug 29: Chicago Soldier Field, IL with Devo

Sep 07: Boston Fenway Park, MA with IDLES

Sep 13: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL with Evanescence



Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 15, at 10am local time, here.

The Black Parade peaked at number 2 in the US and UK upon its release, but ended up achieving triple platinum sales in the UK (900,000 copies) and quadruple platinum sales in the US (4 million sales).

The band played the album in full at their recent headline appearance at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas.