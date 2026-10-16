"We can’t get everywhere but we can try!" Iron Maiden announce surprise 2027 North American tour, including headline set at Sonic Temple festival

Iron Maiden have announced a surprise return to North America in 2027, taking in arena shows and festival appearances, including a headline set at the Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival.



Steve Harris says, “As many of our fans know, Maiden were planning on taking a break from live performances in 2027, but we’ve been enjoying this last leg in the USA and Canada so much that we all had a chat and decided we should take the show to parts we missed, particularly the North West and South East. It just seems fair to our many fans there who have given us tremendous support for so many years. We can’t get everywhere but we can try!



"Also, we have always enjoyed playing the many great festivals that are in Europe," he adds, "and wanted to experience a couple more in the USA which we will do at the end of the tour in Columbus [Sonic Temple] and Maryland [Boardwalk Rock]. At festivals you are not just playing to your own fans so it’s always a challenge and we all love a challenge!”

Manager Manager Rod Smallwood adds, “The first leg was terrific, huge sell-out crowds of all ages spanning multi-generations, some of the biggest shows we have ever played in North America with rave fan and media reactions, and just a great all round vibe and camaraderie from our fans, including in our Eddie’s Dive Bars everywhere. And I know as I go to every one of them! In fact it was so good we just have to come back and play some places we missed and bring Eddie’s Dive Bars with us!



“It is amazing that even after all these years we played to many more people per show than ever before and headlined our first stadium shows in the USA. We have been selling out arenas in all parts of North America since 1983 - bar a short period in the 90s – and the band’s following here continues to grow despite an almost total lack of mainstream radio support and never even having a track reach the Billboard Hot 100! For that we have to thank our amazing fans, and it proves that word of mouth still means a lot. We look forward to seeing you all again next Spring”.

Iron Maiden Run For Your Lives North American Tour 2027

Apr 14: Tacoma Dome, WA

Apr 16: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada

Apr 18: Portland Moda Center, OR

Apr 20: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Apr 22: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Apr 24: San Bernardino Glen Helen Amphitheater, CA

Apr 26: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Apr 28: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX



May 01: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

May 02: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

May 05 Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

May 07: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

May 09: Hartford The Meadows Music Theatre, CT

May 11: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

May 14: Sonic Temple, OH

May 16: Boardwalk Rock, MD

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Bullet For My Valentine will support on all arena shows.

Steve Harris' band will headline Sonic Temple on Friday, May 14. The festival will also feature performances from A Perfect Circle, Primus, Clutch, Sleeping With Sirens, Crowbar, Escape The Fate, Saosin, and hundreds more acts yet to be announced.



The 2027 weekender is scheduled to take place from May 13 to May 16 at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.



PeelingFlesh, Emmure, Showing Teeth, Imminence and Vana have also been announced to play at what has become one of the blue riband events in the global rock and metal calendar.



The full schedule will be announced next week.

Single day passes, weekend passes and VIP packages for 2027's Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival are on-sale now, here.

The 2026 edition of Sonic Temple featured My Chemical Romance, Shinedown, Bring Me The Horizon and Tool as the headline acts. The sold out event was attended by a record crowd of over 184,000 fans across the weekend.