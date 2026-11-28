Fleetwood Mac's classic self-titled album is 17% off on vinyl. You can go your own way... or head to Amazon's epic early Cyber Monday vinyl sale
This was the band’s first recording with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham and features many of the band's hits
“There’s something to that song that touches people,” Stevie Nicks said in 1976. “I don’t know what it is but I’m really glad it happened.”
Nicks was talking about Rhiannon, the hit single that became her signature song.
It’s one of the highlights from Fleetwood Mac’s self-titled 1975 album – which is currently available on vinyl with 17% off the regular price in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. That's alongside a bunch of other classic albums on CD and vinyl with plenty of money off.
Fleetwood Mac is the tenth studio album by the British-American rock band, originally released in 1975. Features the singles 'Warm Ways', 'Over My Head', 'Rhiannon' and 'Say You Love Me'.
This was the first album that Fleetwood Mac made with Nicks and her guitar-playing creative and romantic partner Lindsey Buckingham.
The album was the rebirth of the band after some lean years in the early ’70s. It was also the album that set up the phenomenal success of the 1977 album Rumours.
In a 2023 interview with Classic Rock, Nicks revealed the inspiration for Rhiannon.
“It was just a stupid little paperback that I found somewhere at somebody’s house, lying on the couch,” Nicks said. “It was called Triad [written by Mary Leader] and it was all about this girl who becomes possessed by a spirit named Rhiannon.
“I read the book, but I was so taken with that name that I thought: ‘I’ve got to write something about this.’ So I sat down at the piano and started this song about a woman that was all involved with these birds and magic.
She continued: “I still have the cassette tape of when I was first writing it. Lindsey came in and I said: ‘We have to go to a park and record the sound of birds rising.’ And he looked at me like I was crazy. And I said: ‘Don’t you think Rhiannon is a beautiful name?’ And he said: ‘Yeah, it is a beautiful name.’”
Aside from Rhiannon, this album includes two of Christine McVie’s finest songs, Say You Love Me and Over My Head, another Nicks classic in Landslide, and Buckingham’s spooky, blues-influenced epic I’m So Afraid.
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Freelance writer for Classic Rock since 2005, Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss, and currently works as content editor for Total Guitar. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”
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