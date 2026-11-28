“There’s something to that song that touches people,” Stevie Nicks said in 1976. “I don’t know what it is but I’m really glad it happened.”

Nicks was talking about Rhiannon, the hit single that became her signature song.

It’s one of the highlights from Fleetwood Mac’s self-titled 1975 album – which is currently available on vinyl with 17% off the regular price in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. That's alongside a bunch of other classic albums on CD and vinyl with plenty of money off.

This was the first album that Fleetwood Mac made with Nicks and her guitar-playing creative and romantic partner Lindsey Buckingham.

The album was the rebirth of the band after some lean years in the early ’70s. It was also the album that set up the phenomenal success of the 1977 album Rumours.

In a 2023 interview with Classic Rock, Nicks revealed the inspiration for Rhiannon.

“It was just a stupid little paperback that I found somewhere at somebody’s house, lying on the couch,” Nicks said. “It was called Triad [written by Mary Leader] and it was all about this girl who becomes possessed by a spirit named Rhiannon.

“I read the book, but I was so taken with that name that I thought: ‘I’ve got to write something about this.’ So I sat down at the piano and started this song about a woman that was all involved with these birds and magic.

Fleetwood Mac - Rhiannon (Official Music Video) [HD] - YouTube Watch On

She continued: “I still have the cassette tape of when I was first writing it. Lindsey came in and I said: ‘We have to go to a park and record the sound of birds rising.’ And he looked at me like I was crazy. And I said: ‘Don’t you think Rhiannon is a beautiful name?’ And he said: ‘Yeah, it is a beautiful name.’”

Aside from Rhiannon, this album includes two of Christine McVie’s finest songs, Say You Love Me and Over My Head, another Nicks classic in Landslide, and Buckingham’s spooky, blues-influenced epic I’m So Afraid.

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