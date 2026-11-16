Megadeth announce mammoth North American tour with Anthrax and Kerry King
It's a partial Big Four reunion!
Megadeth have announced details of a mammoth North American tour for 2027, and they're taking a significant percentage of thrash's so-called Big Four along for the ride.
The North American leg of Dave Mustaine & Co's Outbreak: Vaccination of the Nations tour will commence on May 14 at the First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and finish on September 30 at the Numerica Veterans Arena in Spokane, Washington.
Support at all the newly announced shows will come from fellow thrash veterans Anthrax and Slayer guitarist Kerry King.
Tickets for the new shows go on November 20 at 10am local time, with presales available for Megadeth Cyber Army members, Citi cardmembers and Spotify Premium top fans.
Megadeth, who are currently nearing the end of a run of dates in Australia and New Zealand, announced a 2027 European tour in August, with Black Label Society and Testament in support. Full dates below.
Announcing the European leg of the tour, Dave Mustaine said, "This isn't about saying goodbye. It's about celebrating everything we've built together over the last four decades. Every city has its own story, every crowd has given us unforgettable memories, and we want to come back to celebrate that with the fans who made it all possible."
Megadeth: Outbreak: Vaccination of the Nations tour
Nov 18: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
Nov 19: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
Feb 22: Osaka Grand Cubu, Japan
Feb 24: Tokyo Budokan, Japan
Feb 25: Tokyo Budokan, Japan
Mar 09: Belfast The O2, UK
Mar 11: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK
Mar 12: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Mar 13: Manchester Co-op Live, UK
Mar 15: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK
Mar 16: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Mar 18: Birmingham BP Pulse Live, UK
Mar 19: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, UK
Mar 21: Paris Zenith, France
Mar 23: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Mar 25: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Mar 27: Copenhagen KB Hallen, Denmark
Mar 28: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Mar 30: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Apr 01: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
Apr 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 04: Munich Zenith, Germany
Apr 05: Bern Festhalle, Switzerland
Apr 06: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy
Apr 08: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Apr 10: Barcelona Olimpic Arena, Spain
Apr 12: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain
Apr 13: Lisbon Sagres Camp Pequeno, Portugal
May 14: Albuquerque First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater, NM
May 15: Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ
May 18: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA
May 19: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA
May 21: Ridgefield Cascades Amphitheater, WA
May 22: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA
May 24: West Valley City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT
May 26: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
May 28: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL
May 29: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN
May 31: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO
Jun 02: Grand Rapids Acrisure Amphitheater, MI
Jun 04: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI
Jun 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jun 07: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA
Jun 08: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Jun 10: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON
Jun 12: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Jun 13: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ
Jun 15: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Jun 17: Charlotte Truliant Amphitheater, NC
Jun 18: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA
Jun 20: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Jun 22: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX
Jun 23: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX
Sep 06: North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR
Sep 07: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS
Sep 09: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN
Sep 11: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA
Sep 12: Allentown PPL Center, PA
Sep 14: Laval Place Bell, QC
Sep 16: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY
Sep 18: Toledo The Huntington Center, OH
Sep 19: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH
Sep 21: Milwaukee BMO Pavilion, WI
Sep 22: Fargo Fargodome, ND
Sep 24: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE
Sep 25: Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena, KS
Sep 28: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Arena, ID
Sep 29: Missoula Adams Center, MT
Sep 30: Spokane Numerica Veterans Arena, WA
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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