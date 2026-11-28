Legendary singer Ronnie James Dio and equally legendary guitar hero Ritchie Blackmore made just three studio albums together in Rainbow, but as Dio rightly said: “Ritchie and I wrote some really wonderful things.”

That wonderful stuff is celebrated in a heavyweight 9-CD box set, The Temple Of The King 1975-1976 – and it's currently available in Amazon's Black Friday sale for just £55.24, a welcome reduction of 16%. This is alongside loads of other great CD and vinyl deals at Amazon.

This release features the band’s first two studio albums – the debut Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow and the mythic follow-up Rising – plus three live recordings from Germany in 1976 and a collection of rare tracks including four previously unreleased takes from tour rehearsals.

It is epic stuff.

Blackmore and Dio struck gold with the very first song they wrote together: Sixteenth Century Greensleeves, a dramatic, riff-driven number with a chainmail-rattling storyline.

“We wanted a song about castles and crossbows,” Blackmore said, “and I was pleased that we were able to keep that hard rock thing within a classical mode.”

Sixteenth Century Greensleeves - YouTube Watch On

Sixteenth Century Greensleeves was one of the cornerstone tracks on what is undoubtedly one of the most underrated debut albums in rock history. Other highlights include Man On The Silver Mountain, Catch The Rainbow and The Temple Of The King – the latter two among most beautiful pieces that Blackmore and Dio created together.

The centrepiece of the Rising album is Stargazer, the most revered of all Rainbow all songs – in essence, their answer to Led Zeppelin’s Kashmir.

From the portentous opener Tarot Woman to explosive finale A Light In The Black, the sound of Rising is monumental.

The tour rehearsal material has historical value, if not audio quality. But across six live discs there is much for Rainbow connoisseurs to savour, including stunning performances of Stargazer and Do You Close Your Eyes.

Befitting its title, The Temple Of The King 1975-1976 is a majestic box set.

👇 Shop more Black Friday deals