Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon and Evanescence to headline Download 2027, with Faith No More, The Prodigy, Mötley Crüe, Turnstile and dozens more also confirmed

Download festival has revealed that its 2027 headliners will be Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon and Evanescence, and announced dozens more artists for the event.

The UK’s largest rock festival will return to Donington Park in Leicestershire from June 9 to 13, with a supporting lineup featuring Mötley Crüe, Faith No More, Parkway Drive, Pierce The Veil, The Prodigy, President, Body Count, a reunited Murderdolls and many more.



The event poster and the full list of names set to appear can be seen below.

(Image credit: Live Nation)

PayPal pre-sale tickets for five-day and three-day passes – plus a variety of VIP, eco and family packages – are available now via the Download website.

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Next year will mark Blink-182’s first time headlining Download, not to mention their first time playing Donington in general. The veteran pop-punks reunited with founding singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge in 2022 and released One More Time…, their first album with him onboard since 2009, the following year. They’ve since embarked on an extended run of touring and have a number of North American and European festival appearances lined up for the summer.

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon will be returning to the top of the lineup after making their Download headline debut in 2023. The UK metalcore stars’ last album was 2024’s Post Human: Nex Gen, but they more recently re-released their 2006 debut Count Your Blessings for its 20th anniversary, together with a new song inspired by that album’s raw deathcore sound, Dehumanized.

Evanescence will be making their Download headline debut, after headlining the second stage in 2023. The Amy Lee-fronted five-piece will be the second band with a female singer to headline Download, following Linkin Park in 2026. Their latest album, Sanctuary, came out to positive reviews in June and was followed by an arena tour of UK and Europe in September. Hammer called the O2 Arena stop “a triumphant spectacle” in a four-star review.

Download’s first edition took place in 2003, replacing the Monsters Of Rock festival on the same grounds, and has remained at Donington ever since. The first lineup was headlined by Iron Maiden and Audioslave, the latter of whom replaced Limp Bizkit after the nu metallers dropped out to finish their album Results May Vary. Limp Bizkit finally headlined Download for the first time this summer, 23 years later.

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In addition to Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit, this year’s Download was headlined by '80s hard rock juggernauts Guns N’ Roses. Hammer wrote in its recap that, more than two decades since the festival started, “Download’s standing as one of the biggest and most important fixtures in rock remains very much intact”.