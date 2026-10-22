Korn, Blink-182, Iron Maiden, Faith No More, Turnstile, The Prodigy and more confirmed for Sonic Temple Festival 2027 as full lineup is revealed
One of the world's biggest rock festivals has pulled out a banger of a lineup for 2027
Sonic Temple Art+ Music festival has announced its full lineup for 2027's edition, and it's packing another absolute monster of a bill. One of the world's biggest rock and metal festivals, which will take place May 13-16 2027 at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, will be headlined by Blink-182, Falling In Reverse and Korn, joining fellow headliners Iron Maiden, who were announced on Friday (October 16).
The announcement of Iron Maiden headlining Sonic Temple in 2027 marked a surprise extra leg of the metal legends' Run For Your Lives world tour, which has been celebrating the band's 50th anniversary since it kicked off in Europe last year.
As well as those four blockbuster headliners, Sonic Temple will also feature over 100 bands across the rock and metal spectrum, including Turnstile, Alice In Chains, The Offspring, The Prodigy, Beartooth, Poppy, Knocked Loose, Primus, GWAR, Castle Rat, Helmet, Blood Incantation, Suicideboys and many, many more.
Those bands and dozens more join the likes of A Perfect Circle, Meshuggah, President, Clutch, Testament, Imminence, Crowbar and Showing Teeth, who had all been previously confirmed for the festival in recent weeks.
Tickets for Sonic Temple 2027 are on sale now from the official Sonic Temple website, with various ticket tiers, deals, discounts and bundles available. See the full lineup for Sonic Temple 2027 below.
Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival 2027 lineup
Iron Maiden
Blink-182
Korn
Falling in Reverse
$UICIDEBOY$
Faith No More
A Perfect Circle
Alice in Chains
Turnstile
The Offspring
A Day To Remember
The Prodigy
Knocked Loose
The All-American Rejects
Beartooth
Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators
Till Lindemann: The Voice of Rammstein
Jimmy Eat World
Dayseeker
Primus
Seether
Mastodon
Sleeping With Sirens
Circa Survive
The Pretty Reckless
Poppy
Hot Mulligan
Ministry
Meshuggah
Bullet For My Valentine
In This Moment
Highly Suspect
Hollywood Undead
President
Ghostemane
The Warning
Insane Clown Posse
Clutch
Underoath
LOATHE
Sleep Theory
Sullivan King
Chad Gray: Voice of Mudvayne & HELLYEAH
Skid Row
Testament
Badflower
HANABIE.
Waka Flocka Flame
Superheaven
Bowling For Soup
Imminence
3OH!3, DRAIN
Gym Class Heroes
Switchfoot
We The Kings
Relient k
Fleshwater
Saosin
Violent Vira
Kim Dracula
GWAR
Forever The Sickest Kids
PeelingFlesh
Castle Rat
Steel Panther
Of Mice & Men
Crown The Empire
Boundaries
Carpenter Brut
Crowbar
Helmet
Blood Incantation
Palisades
Jutes
Fit For An Autopsy
After The Burial
Diggy Graves
Soulfly
The Paradox
Hot Milk
Fear Factory
Dirty Honey
The Black Dahlia Murder
Invent Animate
Ugly Kid Joe
SLOMOSA
Spite
Emmure
Rain City Drive
Demon Hunter
Cute Is What We Aim For
Shadows Fall
Sponge
Monolord
Her Last Sight
10 Years
Lacuna Coil
156/Silence
Escape The Fate
I See Stars
Snot
Spineshank
Vana
Shadow of Intent
Showing Teeth
The Color Morale
Madball
House of Protection
Nevertel
South Arcade
Point North
Nailbomb
Bear McCreary
Midnight
The Ataris
Wheatus
Green Lung
sace6
The Barbarians of California
OTEP
Nita Strauss
Kami Kehoe
Big Ass Truck
Red
Thousand Below
CKY
Butcher Babies
If Not For Me
Unearth
Dry Kill Logic
Pain of Truth
Ho99o9
Dark Divine
Arankai
Allt
Sylosis
Impending Doom
Wolves At The Gate
Infected Rain
Secrets
Eyes Set To Kill
King 810
XCOMM
Sunborn
Silent Theory
Empty Shell Casing
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.