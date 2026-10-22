Korn, Blink-182, Iron Maiden, Faith No More, Turnstile, The Prodigy and more confirmed for Sonic Temple Festival 2027 as full lineup is revealed

Sonic Temple Art+ Music festival has announced its full lineup for 2027's edition, and it's packing another absolute monster of a bill. One of the world's biggest rock and metal festivals, which will take place May 13-16 2027 at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, will be headlined by Blink-182, Falling In Reverse and Korn, joining fellow headliners Iron Maiden, who were announced on Friday (October 16).

The announcement of Iron Maiden headlining Sonic Temple in 2027 marked a surprise extra leg of the metal legends' Run For Your Lives world tour, which has been celebrating the band's 50th anniversary since it kicked off in Europe last year.

As well as those four blockbuster headliners, Sonic Temple will also feature over 100 bands across the rock and metal spectrum, including Turnstile, Alice In Chains, The Offspring, The Prodigy, Beartooth, Poppy, Knocked Loose, Primus, GWAR, Castle Rat, Helmet, Blood Incantation, Suicideboys and many, many more.

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Those bands and dozens more join the likes of A Perfect Circle, Meshuggah, President, Clutch, Testament, Imminence, Crowbar and Showing Teeth, who had all been previously confirmed for the festival in recent weeks.

Tickets for Sonic Temple 2027 are on sale now from the official Sonic Temple website, with various ticket tiers, deals, discounts and bundles available. See the full lineup for Sonic Temple 2027 below.

(Image credit: DWP)

Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival 2027 lineup

Iron Maiden

Blink-182

Korn

Falling in Reverse

$UICIDEBOY$

Faith No More

A Perfect Circle

Alice in Chains

Turnstile

The Offspring

A Day To Remember

The Prodigy

Knocked Loose

The All-American Rejects

Beartooth

Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

Till Lindemann: The Voice of Rammstein

Jimmy Eat World

Dayseeker

Primus

Seether

Mastodon

Sleeping With Sirens

Circa Survive

The Pretty Reckless

Poppy

Hot Mulligan

Ministry

Meshuggah

Bullet For My Valentine

In This Moment

Highly Suspect

Hollywood Undead

President

Ghostemane

The Warning

Insane Clown Posse

Clutch

Underoath

LOATHE

Sleep Theory

Sullivan King

Chad Gray: Voice of Mudvayne & HELLYEAH

Skid Row

Testament

Badflower

HANABIE.

Waka Flocka Flame

Superheaven

Bowling For Soup

Imminence

3OH!3, DRAIN

Gym Class Heroes

Switchfoot

We The Kings

Relient k

Fleshwater

Saosin

Violent Vira

Kim Dracula

GWAR

Forever The Sickest Kids

PeelingFlesh

Castle Rat

Steel Panther

Of Mice & Men

Crown The Empire

Boundaries

Carpenter Brut

Crowbar

Helmet

Blood Incantation

Palisades

Jutes

Fit For An Autopsy

After The Burial

Diggy Graves

Soulfly

The Paradox

Hot Milk

Fear Factory

Dirty Honey

The Black Dahlia Murder

Invent Animate

Ugly Kid Joe

SLOMOSA

Spite

Emmure

Rain City Drive

Demon Hunter

Cute Is What We Aim For

Shadows Fall

Sponge

Monolord

Her Last Sight

10 Years

Lacuna Coil

156/Silence

Escape The Fate

I See Stars

Snot

Spineshank

Vana

Shadow of Intent

Showing Teeth

The Color Morale

Madball

House of Protection

Nevertel

South Arcade

Point North

Nailbomb

Bear McCreary

Midnight

The Ataris

Wheatus

Green Lung

sace6

The Barbarians of California

OTEP

Nita Strauss

Kami Kehoe

Big Ass Truck

Red

Thousand Below

CKY

Butcher Babies

If Not For Me

Unearth

Dry Kill Logic

Pain of Truth

Ho99o9

Dark Divine

Arankai

Allt

Sylosis

Impending Doom

Wolves At The Gate

Infected Rain

Secrets

Eyes Set To Kill

King 810

XCOMM

Sunborn

Silent Theory

Empty Shell Casing