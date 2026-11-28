Nobody would have ever bet on Orbit Culture becoming a success story. They hail from a remote Swedish town called Eksjö (population: 9,700) and play a groovy, industrial take on melodic death metal that doesn’t align with current trends. But, through sheer determination, the four-piece have stormed the scene.

Singer/guitarist Niklas Karlsson and his bandmates took enormous gambles, including paying $60,000 for a bus when they had $4,000 between them. Now, they’re reaping the rewards, touring with some of metal’s most respected names and playing massive festivals.Niklas looks back on what he learned during his band’s improbable ascent.

IF YOUR HEROES DID IT, SO CAN YOU

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“Parkway Drive made me understand screaming music. Before I found them and Gojira at kind of the same time, it was more like, ‘I cannot hear what they’re singing, so this is shit.’ But then I finally understood the aggression and fell for it. At the same time, I saw their documentary [Parkway Drive: The DVD], where they were travelling in a van, and I always thought that that was so cool. This bunch of dudes from somewhere in Australia just went, ‘Let’s do music!’ It felt so raw.”

I learned a lot about treating animals with respect in a slaughterhouse Niklas Karlsson

NEVER GIVE UP

“I used to growl until I fainted or could taste blood. People have always wondered, especially at home, ‘Why are you doing this?’ Well, this is what I want to do. If you ditch a party to go to the rehearsal space instead, that was never a weird thing for me, because I had this inner compass. It’s not good to taste blood in your mouth, but I’d go home, go to sleep, and come back the next day and do the same thing.”

SUCCESS REQUIRES A LITTLE LUCK

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“It takes a bit of luck to get anywhere in music, and I think my luck is that I found guys that were as driven as me. A city as small as Eksjö doesn’t grow drummers on trees. There were tons of local bands before, but the guys that are in the band today are the ones who got left behind when all the other bands shattered. We were the only ones left that wanted to do music, so they didn’t have any choice but to join Orbit Culture! Ha ha ha!”

RESPECT ANIMALS

“My dad worked at a slaughterhouse and I used to help him out, mincing the beef and whatnot. It was never weird, but it’s one of those things, when you talk about it with other people, they’re like, ‘What the fuck? That’s awful!’ But it wasn’t like the typical big slaughterhouse. It was ecological – not this industrial slaughter. I learned a lot about treating animals with respect.”

ISOLATION BREEDS INNOVATION

“With our band being so outside the Gothenburg bubble and the Stockholm scene, we were outsiders. The more the band progressed, we felt, ‘We’re gonna do our own thing. We don’t have to be part of any scene.’”

A GUITAR IS A TOOL

“For me, the guitar has always been a tool to make songs rather than playing cool leads and shit. A good riff, to me, has more value than a cool lead – but that’s because I can’t really play leads well! Ha ha ha!”

BANDS ARE BUSINESSES

“I had my own vision pretty early on to do this straight-up metal thing that became Orbit Culture. How close is the band to that vision? I mean, we’re sitting here in a tour bus – only three years ago, that was unimaginable. Imagine sitting in a tour bus, having crew guys and shit like that!

It’s very hard to take that in. We’re having so much fun, but also, the bigger that it gets, the more responsibility. You have a payroll to take care of. I do more emails than music, which we’re trying to pull away from, because there are people that can write better emails than me, so my job is to focus on music.”

TIMING IS EVERYTHING

“We released a cover of Metallica’s Hardwired two days before Hardwired… To Self-Destruct came out. Being a very young band at that point, we were drawn into, like, ‘If we put up that video, maybe we will get more exposure because they’re releasing the album.’ It worked in the long run, because there are still people coming up to us that say, ‘Your cover of Hardwired got me into the band!’”

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DON’T HOG THE BEER!

“Our first tour [supporting Rivers Of Nihil, Black Crown Initiate and Møl across Europe in 2019] was fucking amazing! All four bands shared this 22-bunk bus. We tried to be respectful, jump into our bunks very quietly and just maybe sip a beer in there, but I think it was in Paris, we overheard the Rivers guys saying that we drank all the beer. Was it true? Yeah! Ha ha! It was our first tour, so being given free beer was unheard of!”

BRACE YOURSELF FOR BIGGER CROWDS

“After the Rivers tour, our next show in front of a live crowd was at Northern Rockfest [held at the 10,000-capacity Umeå Energi Arena]. We were shitting ourselves, and that was just a taste of what would come, because we did that, and then [Covid-19] restrictions came again, and then the next show was at [40,000-capacity festival] Sweden Rock. Ever since that day, it hasn’t stopped! We’ve just toured and toured and toured and toured.”

Tomas Lindberg was like a metal uncle Niklas Karlsson

SOME RISKS ARE WORTH IT

“I talked with Anders [Fridén, In Flames singer] a year or two ago, and he said, ‘What separates you guys from other bands is you took the risk. You’re where you are today because you took stupid risks and they paid off.’

Our stupidest risk was our first US tour with In Flames in 2022. We were worth maybe $4,000 and we rented a bus for 60 grand. The funny thing is that we sold so much merch, we came home with profit! It was a stupid risk and I wouldn’t advise it, but, when you have a dream, you just try to pursue it.”

LEGENDS ARE PEOPLE, TOO

“Our European tour with In Flames featured At The Gates too; Tomas Lindberg’s last tour before he passed away. He was so kind to young bands. The most down-to-earth guy you’ll ever meet. In one of the green rooms, he was watching skiing and drinking beer, and he was like, ‘You want to go out and play some darts?’ So we played darts with him and shit like that. He felt like a metal uncle; it’s so sad that he got taken away at such a young age. We miss him.”

NERVES ARE NORMAL

“How do I deal with pre-show nerves? I don’t! I shit too much and take way too many pisses. But at least I’m not puking. In the beginning, that was something that I felt like I could do.”

YOU NEVER KNOW WHO’LL LOVE WHAT YOU MAKE

“I don’t really know how [Trivium singer/ guitarist] Matt Heafy discovered us, but he’s very active on social media and he finds stuff very easily. I think what he was drawn into was that we have elements of a lot of different metal genres, in a sense. We’re not locked into a specific subgenre and I think he dug that. He’s been super-supportive, doing his playlists and getting us on all these fucking tours.”

NOT EVERY AUDIENCE WILL GET YOU (AND THAT’S OK)

“The Poisoned Ascendancy tour [supporting Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine in Europe in 2025] was great. We’d played in front of a Trivium crowd before, but we also had to play in front of a Bullet For My Valentine crowd. I’m not gonna say it was tough, but it was different. I’m going up there doing these cookie monster sounds while they want to hear Tears Don’t Fall. Ha ha! I think we’re too primal for that.”

STAY HUMBLE

“In 2018, we did the Wacken Metal Battle [a battle of the bands where winners get to play Wacken festival] and didn’t win. We were so bummed out, but it gave us more fuel to the fire, just having to pursue that in our own way. In 2026, we played the main stage without winning a contest. Did it make us feel smug? Yes. Ha ha! I think, if we were 10 years younger, we would have been way more cocky about it.”

KNOW YOUR GOALS

“Gojira are at the top of the bucket list of bands we want to support. So, if you talk with them, let them know. Ha ha! They’re so fucking good. They suck you in in a way that no other metal band does, maybe except Metallica. The riffs, the ambience, the drums, Joe Duplantier’s vocals: everything is just so fucking perfect."

Orbit Culture are on tour in North America now with Trivium and In Flames. The band play festivals next year including Download and Hellfest.