Roger Waters has take aim at former Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour’s guitar playing in another angry interview, continuing the pair’s long-running chain of public disagreements.

Despite having previously described his ex-colleague as “a jolly good guitarist and singer,” Waters has slated what’s regarded as one of the all-time great rock songs, Comfortably Numb – a track he didn’t originally want to appear on The Wall.

He tells The Times: “Every fucking 6-year-old learns the guitar solo from Comfortably Numb because it’s not that hard. Dave played Comfortably Numb with me once, at the O2 in 2011, I think. He fucked up bits of it.”

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He goes on to accuse American music mogul Irving Azoff of preventing a presentation of The Wall which was being planned for the Sphere venue in Las Vegas. “The lobby, the Israel lobby, cancelled 80 shows that I’d been asked to do.”

He continues: “So now I’m doing a new film of the whole double album, and I’ll be using animated likenesses of Rick Wright, Dave Gilmour and Nick Mason. The Wall is why Pink Floyd split up. Gilmour hated it.

“He said he wouldn’t have allowed Another Brick in the Wall because he hated the politics, the philosophy, everything. But he’s never written anything in his life. He finds it hard to write his own fucking name. As does Polly Samson. She couldn’t write her way out of a paper bag.”

Recollecting his inspiration for The Wall leads him to criticise billionaires including Amazon boss Jeff Bezos. “I had to tear down the wall in order to grow up, to empathise with others,” he says. “To feel joy. Does Jeff Bezos feel joy?”

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“Assholes, the lot of ’em. Making your workers piss in milk bottles because they don’t have time to stop for a slash? Their time is ruled by their master. I met Elon Musk once. Within seconds I could tell the man was a complete moron.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Waters asserts that everything he’s done in his solo career should be regarded as Floyd material, referring specifically to the record he released in 1992. “Anyone who knows anything about music, or writing, or literature, or psychology, or politics, or anything, will say about Amused to Death: ‘What an incredible album.’ Imagine if that had ‘PF’ in front of it! It would be considered one of the greatest works in this long story.”

Arguing that “the battle with the ruling elite is one I’m engaged in every minute of every day,” he says of the current global political situation: “We might, as a human race acting together, take a step forward by re-establishing Palestine as a democratic state, with equal human rights for all its citizens irrespective of religion, nationality and ethnicity.

“If we can do it we will have made a giant step for mankind – and that’s what gets me up in the morning.”

Waters and his son Harry are currently developing their Roger Waters Presents Legacy – A Pink Floyd Show, which launches in February, focusing on The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall.