Slipknot have announced a 2027 world tour that will see them headline the biggest venues of their entire thirty-year career. Taking place from July to September, the tour will fill stadiums in cities around the world including London, Toronto, Nashville, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Santiago and Bogotá.

Dubbed, the (sic)est Stadium Tour, support at the shows will come from the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Lorna Shore, Acid Bath, Lamb Of God, Polyphia and Motionless In White. The first show of the tour is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 3 at the biggest concert venue in the UK, London's Wembley Stadium, with a special fan event taking place in the area to mark the announcement of the show this afternoon.

Supporting Slipknot at Wembley Stadium will be Marilyn Manson, rising deathcore heavyweights Lorna Shore and metalcore veterans Hatebreed.

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See the full list of Slipknot's 2027 tour dates and supports below. For all ticket details, head to the official Slipknot website.

The tour announcement follows the recent surprise-release of brand new Slipknot single Arsenal, the band's first new song in four years. Last month, the Iowan metal icons confirmed that longtime DJ Sid Wilson has left the band.

Manson's appearances on the Slipknot tour will mark some of his biggest shows since the wave of sexual assault and abuse allegations against him that emerged in 2020, with the singer having been embroiled in numerous lawsuits related to the allegations over recent years. He is currently scheduled to stand trial in November 2027 as part of a sexual assault and battery lawsuit involving his former assistant, Ashley Walters. Manson has categorically denied any wrongdoing in relation to all allegations.

Jul 3 London, UK Wembley Stadium

Jul 16 Washington, DC Nationals Park ~%

Jul 18 Queens, NY Citi Field ~%

Jul 21 Montréal, QC Parc Jean Drapeau ~^@

Jul 23 Toronto, ON Rogers Stadium ~^

Jul 25 Chicago, IL Soldier Field ~$

Jul 28 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium ~!

Jul 31 Boston, MA Fenway Park ~!

Aug 3 Nashville, TN FirstBank Stadium ~^

Aug 6 Houston, TX Daikin Park ~+

Aug 9 Commerce City, CO Dick's Sporting Goods Park ~=

Aug 13 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium ~=

Aug 15 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Park ~&=

Aug 18 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field ~&

Sep 4 São Paulo, Brazil The Town*

Sep 8 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio Huracán #

Sep 12 Santiago, Chile Estadio Nacional #

Sep 14 Lima, Peru Estadio Nacional #*

Sep 16 Bogotá, Colombia Vive Claro #

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# Marilyn Manson and Hatebreed supporting

~ Bring Me The Horizon supporting

% Acid Bath supporting

! Lorna Shore supporting

^ Kublai Khan TX supporting

@ Vended supporting

$ Lamb of God supporting

+ Polyphia supporting

= Loathe supporting

& Motionless in White supporting