The Pineapple Thief’s Bruce Soord is seen getting emotional over his own lyrics in the latest part of a Q&A video that documents the making of latest album Far And Wide.

He explains their 16th album, released in October, isn’t entirely dark and hopeless – although it was inspired by difficult times.

“It was only when I sat down and typed out the lyrics that I realised, ‘What am I covering? What am I talking about here?’” Soord says. “All kinds of things about life; the end of life, the beginning of life, the meaning of life – all that kind of stuff.”

The Pineapple Thief - Far and Wide (Interview with Bruce #2) - YouTube Watch On

He lifts a lyric sheet to read the lines that he says sums up the main message, but before he does he warns: “I’m not saying I’m going to get the Nobel Prize for Literature, because I’m not; it’s just a very ordinary sentiment.”

Soord then runs through a version of some words from the song No Exceptions: “Still in time / The stillness in time / Now all is said and done Just be close to me.” As he puts the sheet down he shakes himself for a moment, before continuing with his hands over his face.

The Pineapple Thief - No Exceptions (OFFICIAL AUDIO) - YouTube Watch On

“It’s so simple,” he reflects. “When you look back at the challenging times, the messy times in life, actually all you need to do is be still and be with the people you love.” Asked if he needs to take a moment, he says he’s fine.

In a previous episode Soord explained that, while writing the album, he was experiencing “one of those periods in your life that everybody has to go through at some point.

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“My father was battling with dementia and he was in hospital; and during that time he was getting psychotic, there were conspiracy theories and all kinds of things going on. I would go into his ward and that would be my daily experience… It was another world. I’d come back and write these words.”

While he adds that the lyrics don’t necessarily address those specific moments, he continues: “A lot of the songs are focusing on breakdown. I would look at the world order and society and how things are kind of breaking down.

“Not in a completely dark way, not in a hopeless way – I want to make that very clear. It’s not like, ‘This is a song about the end of the world and death and all that kind of stuff,’ because it’s not.”

The Pineapple Thief are currently touring North America. Far And Wide is on sale now.