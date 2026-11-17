Limp Bizkit, Slash fest. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Cockney Rejects and more have been added to the lineup for 85,000-capacity heavy metal festival Wacken Open Air.

The German gathering has also booked US metalcore leaders Killswitch Engage for a 25th-anniversary celebration of their 2002 album Alive Or Just Breathing. The band will play the record in full in a 2027 European festival exclusive set.

The newly announced artists join headliners Electric Callboy, Five Finger Death Punch and Helloween (hosting a special 40th-anniversary set), along with Knocked Loose, Heaven Shall Burn, Cavalera Conspiracy, Dethklok and dozens more across the rest of the weekend.

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Wacken Open Air will return to the titular village in north Germany from July 28 to 31, 37 years after its first edition took place. General-access, VIP “The Pit” and children’s “Younger” tickets for the full four days are on sale now via the festival’s website.

Limp Bizkit will play Wacken as part of a broader European tour, including a headline performance at Electric Castle in Romania on July 16. Fred Durst’s nu metal hitmakers are also set to take part in a North American tour supporting Metallica from May to June.

Killswitch Engage will also be touring Europe in the summer, with sets at the UK’s travelling festival Slam Dunk booked for May 29 (Temple Newsam, Leeds) and May 30 (Hatfield, Hertfordshire). The Wacken show is the first Alive Or Just Breathing set the band have confirmed for 2027, but they’ve previously played the album in full on special 10th-anniversary and 15th-anniversary tours.

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This year’s Wacken took place from July 29 to August 1, headlined by Def Leppard, Sabaton, Judas Priest and Powerwolf. Metal Hammer attended and wrote in its review, “There’s no doubt about it: Wacken Open Air is the home of metal, and this was a special weekend.”

(Image credit: Wacken Open Air)

Wacken Open Air 2027 bands: