Clutch frontman Neil Fallon says he's ashamed to admit he spent the first 10 years of the band's existence thinking he'd eventually end up working in a job he would hate.

But starting their own label, having the backing of his bandmates, and a collective healthy sense of humour changed his mindset and has given the Maryland outfit longevity that few others can rival.

Fallon tells the Everblack Podcast: "I'm a bit ashamed to admit, the first 10 years of this band, I was, like, 'okay, this is fun, but this is what I'm goning to do before I get a job I hate, because this is not sustainable.

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"And then, lo and behold, 35 years later...

"It was kind of around in the early 2000s where I was, like, 'you know what? You're reaching a point in your life where if you're going to make a change, you better do it now because the clock is ticking.'

"But then I was, like, 'you know what? We're all in.' We had been dropped by yet another label, and it was time to get back in the van, and that's what we did.

"I'm very glad we did that. And we started our own record label, and that changed everything for us."

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Formed 35 years ago, Clutch have put out consistently solid albums and have toured relentlessly. While he loves that he gets to do it as a job, Fallon admits it can be exhausting.

On what keeps him focussed, he says: "Touring is tough. It's not easy, and it's exhausting. And thankfully, I'm surrounded by good people. I know a lot of bands that demise happens because of bad people or ulterior motives or what have you.

"And with a band, you can lean on each other. If you're with your mates, even a crappy show, you can laugh about it afterwards. A big, important part, is having a sense of humour."

Clutch release their 14th album Wasted Lands in January and set off on a North American tour the following month.

CLUTCH: Neil Fallon Talks Wasted Lands, Australia Return With Corrosion of Conformity & Froth & Fury - YouTube Watch On

Clutch - Give The People What They Want tour 2027

Feb 27: Green Bay Epic Center, WI

Feb 28: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH



Mar 02: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Mar 03: Grand Rapids GLC Live at 20 Monroe, MI

Mar 05: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Mar 06: Chicago Ramova Theatre, IL

Mar 07: St. Paul Palace Theatre, MN

Mar 09: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Mar 10: Salt Lake City Rockwell at The Complex, UT

Mar 12: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Mar 13: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Mar 14: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Canada

Mar 16: Sacramento Channel 24, CA

Mar 17: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Mar 19: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Mar 20: Joshua Tree Mojave Experience at Joshua Tree Lake & Resort, CA

Mar 21: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Mar 23: Austin Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, TX

Mar 24: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Mar 26: Lake Buena Vista House of Blues, FL

Mar 27: Atlanta The Eastern, GA

Mar 28: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Mar 30: RaleighThe Ritz, NC

Mar 31: Richmond The National, VA



Apr 02: Philadelphia The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

Apr 03: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Apr 04: Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel, NY