The end is upon us. Of November, of 2026 (well, one month to go!) and, as of this week, the final tracks of the week round-up for 2026. But we're not going to leave you entirely out in the cold (have you been outside lately?!), as we'll be launching our songs of the year vote very soon based on your choices for the best metal song in our weekly round-ups.

That in mind, let's talk about the last results! There were some big names in the running like Bruce Dickinson and Kerry King, but as we've come to learn that's not always a guarantee of success. Midlands psych-doomers Meatdripper sailed into third place, while the silver medal went to Dutch symphonic metal legends Within Temptation. Our overall winners for the week though were League Of Distortion, the German band clearly not the only ones Sick Of Your Bullshit.

As we said up top, this is the last chance to dance in 2026, so far as our round-ups go at least. We've brought together some rising and underground talent for your listening pleasure this time out, so don't forget to vote for your favourite in the poll below - and have an excellent weekend.

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Knocked For Six - Desolate (ft. Existentialist)

If you've ever wondered what it'd sound like being battered by asteroids as you starve to death in space, Knocked For Six lay a handy sonic blueprint. Desolate has techy tones and stuttered, proggy beats that add a disjointed, cosmic element to their heft. The band's new EP Hollow Eyes is coming on February 19.

Knocked For Six - Desolate [Feat. Will Mortimer of Existentialist] - YouTube Watch On

Trivax - Mullah-Kwar

Blackened death metal group Trivax have never shied from a fight. The Iranian band - now based in the UK - rage against injustice in their native lands on new single Mullah-Kwar, the first single from new album Sol In Noctem, which is due January 29. Tight, imperious and driven on furious snarls, it's a great introduction to the band if you've not come across them before.

TRIVAX - Mullah-Khwãr ( ملاخوار ) - Music Video - YouTube Watch On

Northlane - Anemoia (ft. Dayseeker)

It's been well over 20 years since metal and dance music collided, but the fusion remains distinct. You'll hear right up top of Northlane's Anemoia, the title track of their new album which came out this week. Featuring guest contributions from tour-mates Dayseeker - who will be joining them on the road this weekend - the track feels like an extension of Linkin Park's Meteora era whilst not giving entirely over to nu metal nostalgia.

Northlane - Anemoia feat. Dayseeker - YouTube Watch On

Power Trip - Mutual Death Warrant

We don't know if you heard, but there's a new Grand Theft Auto out. The biggest video game ever might lean hard on classics for its metal selection, but that doesn't mean its entirely without some rising stars. Making their return with some of their first music in a decade, Power Trip have popped up on the soundtrack with Mutual Death Warrant, a slammy little number that'll make you want to go on a full virtual rampage across Leonida - and your living room, if we're being honest.

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Mutual Death Warrant (from GTAVI: The Album) - YouTube Watch On

Battlesnake - Mudwife

God bless Battlesnake and their ability to be the weirdest band on any line-up you stick them in. The Aussies are clearly having loads of fun on new single Mudwife, a track that chucks up Voivod-like cosmic metal freakouts and doomy, occult vibes. New album Bogpocalypse and the Annihilation of Lucifer is coming on February 19, and the singles thus far suggest something delightfully weird.

Battlesnake - Mud Wife (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

EMNW - Mass Mass

2027's festival announcements are coming thick and fast now, so we can appreciate if you don't recognise every name on the posters. Japanese newcomers EMNW will be playing at Download next summer, and latest single Mass Mass hints at a fusion of cutesy J-Pop elements and nu metal magpie tendencies. It's a bit more sugary sweet than Babymetal - imagine! - but we reckon it'll appeal to a similar fanbase.

EMNW『MASS MASS』Official Visualizer - YouTube Watch On

Knosis - Gareki (ft. Lil lotus)

Speaking of Japanese artists, Knosis - the project of former Crystal Lake vocalist Ryo Kinoshita - have announced their new album for Exdeus for a February 19 release. Sonically it's not a million miles from the track that kicked this week's collection off, taking some of that pounding, sub-drop tech and mixing it with scuttling electronic beats and big, chest-beating choruses, before guest vocalist Lil Lotus adds a screamo style vocal to shake things up.

Knosis - GAREKI [瓦礫] feat. LiL Lotus (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

The Hara - Every Part Of Me

The sounds of screamo are coming back, and we reckon we can sense more than a whiff in The Hara's Every Part Of Me. Speaking to Hammer earlier this year, the group admitted Bring Me The Horizon and Avenged Sevenfold had lured them into heavier realms than their rock roots, and this latest single affirms they're pushing their sound to harder realms, snarling and howling with all the force of a gale.