It's that time again! We're a little ahead of the big reveal for who won Metal Hammer's album of the year in the critic's poll, but that doesn't mean we can't stand canvassing to see what albums you thought were best in 2026.

To that end, we're opening the floor to your - impeccable, we're sure - tastes. Below is an enormous poll for some of the many, many, many metal albums that've caused waves in 2026. Granted, it's not a completely comprehensive list - we are but mortals, of course - but it includes every band to be featured in Hammer over the last 12 months.

The poll will be open until 12pm December 10th, giving you a couple of weeks to revisit all the albums that have meant most to you from the last 12 months and decide which ones deserve the most love before we head into Christmas.

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There's a lot to dive into. From chart-topping albums from Skindred and Megadeth, to long-awaited releases from the likes of A Forest Of Stars, Anthrax and Mayhem, all the way to emerging talent like Haywire, Unpeople, Netherwilds and beyond, we've tried to cover as many bases as possible when it comes to giving you choice from the last 12 months.

If you need a refresh, be sure to check out our round-up of the best metal albums of 2026 (so far), or otherwise dive into the mag to read about what bands have been shaping metal this year. Last year Ghost's Skeleta managed to bag both the critic's coice and reader's poll for album of the year, but there's been plenty of years where the votes have diverged. So remember to vote for your favourite - we've given you a massive 20 choices - and we'll be back with the results a little closer to Christmas.