“A real drummer, a real bass player, real guitarists, real keyboards – A.I. can only copy, it can only pretend”: Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson announces 2027 European solo tour dates
The frontman has detailed a long list of dates for the summer, autumn and winter
Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has announced a string of European and UK tour dates for summer, autumn and winter 2026.
The mercurial frontman will hit the road with his solo band on the Psychogod tour from June to July, where he’ll play headline dates and a number of festival sets. He’ll return to the road from November to December for a headline run where he’ll be supported by Swedish prog/power metal band Evergrey.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 30. See dates below.
Dickinson comments: “What we do is real and that’s so important right now. A real drummer, a real bass player, real guitarists, real keyboards – A.I. can only copy, it can only pretend. It can never be in love, and it can never play. This band? They can really play!”
The singer’s live lineup will be rounded out by guitarists Chris Declercq and Philip Näslund, bassist Tanya O’Callaghan, keyboardist Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno. The tour comes after the group spent much of 2026 recording Dickinson’s upcoming solo album, the follow-up to 2024’s The Mandrake Project. Press materials say that the newly announced shows will “showcase a whole range of new material, alongside fan favourites and deep cuts spanning his entire solo career”.
Dickinson told VSX over the summer that his new album will be out next year and is “heavy as shit”. It was recorded live in the studio in early 2026, with tracking taking place at Studio 606 in Los Angeles, the space owned by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. Members of Brazilian heavy metal greats Sepultura are set to appear.
As well as touring with his solo band, Dickinson will hit the road with Iron Maiden next year, despite the band previously stating their ongoing 2026 dates will be their last until at least 2028. The British institution will play a string of North American dates in the spring to conclude their 50th-anniversary Run For Your Lives world tour, including a headline slot at Columbus festival Sonic Temple.
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Maiden are currently playing across South America and will take the stage at Nubank Parque in São Paulo tonight (October 27). Their full 2027 itinerary can be found below.
Bruce Dickinson 2027 tour dates:
- Jun 14: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK
- Jun 16: Dublin The Academy, Ireland
- Jun 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
- Jun 23: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
- Jun 25: Zagreb SRC Salata, Croatia
- Jun 26: Belgrade Luka Beograd, Serbia
- Jun 28: Sofia Vidas Art Arena, Bulgaria
- Jun 29: Istanbul Bonus Parkorman, Turkiye
- Jul 02-04: Cartagena Rock Imperium, Spain
- Jul 07: Luxembourg City Den Atelier, Luxembourg
- Jul 07-10: Ballenstedt Rockharz, Germany
- Jul 08-11: Vizovice Masters Of Rock, Czechia
- Nov 10: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
- Nov 12: Helsinki Black Box Jäähalli, Finland
- Nov 14: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
- Nov 16: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
- Nov 17: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark
- Nov 19: Hamburg Inselpark Arena, Germany
- Nov 20: Berlin UberEats Music Hall, Germany
- Nov 22: Munich Zenith, Germany
- Nov 24: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
- Nov 25: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
- Nov 27: Lincoln The Engine Shed, UK
- Nov 28: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
- Nov 30: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
- Dec 01: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
- Dec 03: London Eventim Apollo, UK
- Dec 04: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
- Dec 07: Lyon Le Radiant-Bellevue, France
- Dec 08: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
- Dec 10: Paris L’Olympia, France
Iron Maiden 2027 tour dates:
- Apr 14: Tacoma Dome, WA
- Apr 16: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada
- Apr 18: Portland Moda Center, OR
- Apr 20: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA
- Apr 22: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA
- Apr 24: San Bernardino Glen Helen Amphitheater, CA
- Apr 26: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ
- Apr 28: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX
- May 01: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL
- May 02: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL
- May 05 Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA
- May 07: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC
- May 09: Hartford The Meadows Music Theatre, CT
- May 11: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY
- May 14: Sonic Temple, OH
- May 16: Boardwalk Rock, MD
Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. James Hetfield once told him to stop smiling.
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