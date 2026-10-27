“A real drummer, a real bass player, real guitarists, real keyboards – A.I. can only copy, it can only pretend”: Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson announces 2027 European solo tour dates

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has announced a string of European and UK tour dates for summer, autumn and winter 2026.

The mercurial frontman will hit the road with his solo band on the Psychogod tour from June to July, where he’ll play headline dates and a number of festival sets. He’ll return to the road from November to December for a headline run where he’ll be supported by Swedish prog/power metal band Evergrey.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 30. See dates below.

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Dickinson comments: “What we do is real and that’s so important right now. A real drummer, a real bass player, real guitarists, real keyboards – A.I. can only copy, it can only pretend. It can never be in love, and it can never play. This band? They can really play!”

The singer’s live lineup will be rounded out by guitarists Chris Declercq and Philip Näslund, bassist Tanya O’Callaghan, keyboardist Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno. The tour comes after the group spent much of 2026 recording Dickinson’s upcoming solo album, the follow-up to 2024’s The Mandrake Project. Press materials say that the newly announced shows will “showcase a whole range of new material, alongside fan favourites and deep cuts spanning his entire solo career”.

Dickinson told VSX over the summer that his new album will be out next year and is “heavy as shit”. It was recorded live in the studio in early 2026, with tracking taking place at Studio 606 in Los Angeles, the space owned by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. Members of Brazilian heavy metal greats Sepultura are set to appear.

As well as touring with his solo band, Dickinson will hit the road with Iron Maiden next year, despite the band previously stating their ongoing 2026 dates will be their last until at least 2028. The British institution will play a string of North American dates in the spring to conclude their 50th-anniversary Run For Your Lives world tour, including a headline slot at Columbus festival Sonic Temple.

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Maiden are currently playing across South America and will take the stage at Nubank Parque in São Paulo tonight (October 27). Their full 2027 itinerary can be found below.

Jun 14: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Jun 16: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Jun 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jun 23: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Jun 25: Zagreb SRC Salata, Croatia

Jun 26: Belgrade Luka Beograd, Serbia

Jun 28: Sofia Vidas Art Arena, Bulgaria

Jun 29: Istanbul Bonus Parkorman, Turkiye

Jul 02-04: Cartagena Rock Imperium, Spain

Jul 07: Luxembourg City Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jul 07-10: Ballenstedt Rockharz, Germany

Jul 08-11: Vizovice Masters Of Rock, Czechia

Nov 10: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Nov 12: Helsinki Black Box Jäähalli, Finland

Nov 14: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 16: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 17: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

Nov 19: Hamburg Inselpark Arena, Germany

Nov 20: Berlin UberEats Music Hall, Germany

Nov 22: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 24: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Nov 25: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Nov 27: Lincoln The Engine Shed, UK

Nov 28: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Dec 01: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Dec 04: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 07: Lyon Le Radiant-Bellevue, France

Dec 08: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Dec 10: Paris L’Olympia, France