Lowestoft heroes The Darkness will headline Sunday night at the Norwich edition of next year's Rock N Roll Circus, the three-city festival that combines the magic of rock'n'roll with, uhm, the magic of the circus.

Justin Hawkins & Co. will be joined at Norwich's Earlham Park on August 22 by The Cult, Eagles Of Death Metal, Reef, The Subways, Elvana, A, Mouth Ulcers, Venus Girls, Bad Touch and Atheria.

Presales will begin today at 10am, with the general sale kicking off at the same time on Friday.

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"It's always special playing this part of the world," says Hawkins. "Dan and I grew up just down the road in Lowestoft, so Norwich feels very much like home turf. We've played some pretty extraordinary shows over the years, but the idea of bringing The Darkness to a circus in our own backyard is particularly appealing. It sounds like exactly the sort of place we belong. We're really looking forward to it."

The Friday and Saturday nights in Norwich will be headlined by Blossoms and Kaiser Chiefs respectively, while Madness have been confirmed for July 24 in London's Gunnersbury Park, and Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl will host Kaiser Chiefs on August 27 and Courteeners the following day.

The Darkness will kick off their Band Of Brothers tour in Belfast on December 1, and wrap up the festivities on December 16 at the O2 in London. Full dates below.

(Image credit: Rock N Roll Circus)

The Darkness: Band Of Brothers Arena Tour

Dec 01: Belfast The Telegraph Building, UK

Dec 02: Cork The Savoy, Ireland

Dec 03: Limerick Live At The Big Top, Ireland

Dec 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 09: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, UK

Dec 11: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Dec 12: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 13: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 15: Brighton The Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 16: London The O2, UK

Find The Darkness tickets.