"Hate always comes from people that have done less than you." Dimmu Borgir on criticism and how satanic black metal should be
Dimmu Borgir bassist Silenoz says the darkness in their music is more atmospheric than satanic
Dimmu Borgir bassist Silenoz says the band would be "weak" if they let the decades of criticism they've faced from black metal purists disrupt their mission.
The Norwegian outfit were decried as sellouts from the start, initially for choosing to pursue a more polished sound than others in the black metal scene, and later for signing to Nuclear Blast records and becoming the genre's biggest band.
But Silenoz, real name Sven Kopperud, says they've learned not to take it to heart and instead focus on making exactly the kind of music they want to make.
He tells TeleVizornia: "Criticism and so-called hate, that always comes from people that have done less than you, not from people who have done more.
"We're still here after so many decades. And if you're going to let a few other people's opinion of you dictate how you run your life, then you're basically a very, very weak individual.
"We learned that early on that if you're going to put yourself out in the spotlight, even if it's a little bit, you have to be able to withstand criticism. That comes with the territory."
SIlenoz also addresses Dimmu Borgir's conscious choice to go for a polished, atmospheric sound that set them apart from black metal's more raw-sounding roots.
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"When we started out in 1993, the idea of the band was to make atmospheric music," he says. "And that's also how I determine the term black metal.
"It has to be atmospheric for me. For sure, it doesn't have to necessarily be satanic or whatever, but it has to have a certain atmosphere and invoke this black metal feeling that we were based upon. And still to this day, that's our main mission."
Dimmu Borgir's 10th album Grand Serpent Rising was released earlier this year.
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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