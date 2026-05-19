A divisive setlist, mind-bending visuals and bass lines so heavy they literally blow up: Tool's Sonic Temple headline set was peak Tool, and we wouldn't have it any other way

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For all their prog majesty, Tool are above all else the same provocateurs who once trolled the church of Scientology. That means any performance by them isn’t going to adhere to usual standards or conventions, and the idea of putting on a “greatest hits” set is like expecting a whale to suddenly fly a plane. So naturally, as Sonic Temple's headliner for the final night of the festival, they surprise us by jumping straight into Stinkfist as opener.

From there, things get as weird as you’d hope. Rosetta Stoned is delivered in frantic gibberish, wails of “Holy fucking shit” and “I forgot my pen / shit the bed again” about the only parts we can reasonably decipher in Maynard James Keenan’s unhinged psycho-babble.

Beams of light spread across the stadium like some giant spacecraft descending, War Of The Worlds style, the trippy visuals projected onto screens around the stadium adding a general sense of otherworldliness. Where the other headliners of the weekend have been anchored around a magnetic star, Maynard James Keenan has no interest in the spotlight. An otherworldly presence crooning from the back of the stage, the musical jams of his bandmates afforded much more focus.

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The first Tool show of 2026, there’s a genuine sense of anticipation before each song, nobody knowing quite what to expect. While rarities are in short supply, the band manage to touch on their disparate eras, with particular focus going to latest album Fear Innoculum and 2006’s 10,000 Days. Unsurprisingly, the decision to indulge some of their more meditative, pensive songs doesn’t completely blow everyone away. There’s more than a few mutterers asking where The Pot, Prison Sex or Lateralus are, and the crowd thins before the final songs. But those who stick it out are treated to some exceptional, mind-altering tones.

The bass on H. is so thick and powerful it feels like the band are trying to strike a resonance with a black hole, the stands rattling with each note struck. It’s so powerful, in fact, it causes some technical issues as they're forced to pause and switch equipment. “Too much rock for one Cab, Justin,” Keenan laments.

With the kind of visuals you’d expect on an inter-dimensional trip – psychedelically enhanced, of course – there’s no denying that Tool feel a breed apart from just about every other band on the Sonic Temple 2026 bill. It might not be exactly what festival fans were hoping for, but it’s another glorious effort from prog metals biggest provocateurs.