Before forming Immortal, what was the name of Abbath's previous band? Test your kvlt knowledge with this ice cold black metal trivia quiz
Are you grim and frostbitten, or just a black metal poser?
We've mulled this over and can't think of a metal sub-genre that is as uncompromising, extreme or unwelcoming as black metal.
This quiz was devised in the iciest of coniferous Norwegian woodlands for maximum authenticity.
How much do you really know? Are you true black metal through and through? Or are you a total poser who thinks Dom Sathanas is some bloke who plays in Italy's Serie A football league?
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Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, Planet Rock and Record Collector. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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