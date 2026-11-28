Immortal's Abbath: a fan of Star Trek, it seems

We've mulled this over and can't think of a metal sub-genre that is as uncompromising, extreme or unwelcoming as black metal.

This quiz was devised in the iciest of coniferous Norwegian woodlands for maximum authenticity.

How much do you really know? Are you true black metal through and through? Or are you a total poser who thinks Dom Sathanas is some bloke who plays in Italy's Serie A football league?

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