Blink-182 and Pierce The Veil announced as headliners for 2027's When We Were Young fest, alongside Limp Bizkit, The Used, Thrice, pop stars Natasha Bedingfield and Ashlee Simpson and more
Following a year off, When We Were Young festival bounces back with stacked 2027 bill
Blink-182 and Pierce The Veil will head up a stacked bill of pop-punk, emo, post-hardcore and ska-punk artists at the 2027 staging of the When We Were Young festival.
This will be Blink-182's second time headlining the one-day festival, scheduled to take place on October 16 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, having previously closed out the event in 2025.
Other artists confirmed for 2027 include Limp Bizkit, Third Eye Blind, 5 Seconds Of Summer, The Used, Taking Back Sunday, Reel Big Fish, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Thursday, Underoath, Circa Survive, New Found Glory, Twin Atlantic and Bayside. There are also slots for solo artists Michelle Branch, Natasha Bedingfield, and Ashlee Simpson.
Pre-sale tickets for the festival will be available on Friday, November 20 at 10 am Pacific Time, accessible via a passcode available here. Tickets go on general sale the same day from 11 am PT.
When We Were Young was not staged in 2026, as the festival team elected to take a year out, "to give this festival the care it deserves", they announced in February.
Last week, Blink-182 were announced as one of the three headline acts for Download festival 2027, alongside Bring Me The Horizon and Evanescence.
Download 2027 will take place from June 9 to 13, with Mötley Crüe, Faith No More, Parkway Drive, Pierce The Veil, The Prodigy, President and Body Count among the supporting artists.
This will be Blink-182 very first visit to Donington Park. Evanescence will also be making their Download headline debut, having closed out the weekender's second stage in 2023.
For Download ticket details, go here.
Download 2026 was headlined by Linkin Park, Limp Bizkit and Guns N’ Roses.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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