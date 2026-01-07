Pat Smear to miss upcoming Foo Fighters shows after "bizarre gardening accident"

Foo Fighters have shared some 'breaking' news, revealing that guitarist Pat Smear has injured his left foot and will have to sit out their upcoming shows.

The band shared the news on social media, giving a knowing nod to This Is Spinal Tap in the post, which reads:

"In the classic tradition of rockstars having bizarre gardening accidents, Pat Smear has apparently rung in the new year by smashing the shit out of his left foot.

This means he’ll unfortunately be missing a few shows while the multiple broken bones in his foot heal. We’ll miss our beloved Pat as much as you will, but we want him fully healed and back on his feet as soon as possible.

Beck and St. Vincent guitar wizard Jason Falkner will be filling in for Pat while he’s on the mend."

This, of course, is not the first time that Foo Fighters have had shows affected by a leg injury to one of the band members.



On June 12, 2015, Dave Grohl tumbled from the the stage mid-show at the Nya Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden, and broke his leg, forcing his band to cancel five shows, including a scheduled performance at Glastonbury festival, and two sold out shows at London's Wembley Stadium.



Grohl subsequently returned to the stage to play US shows while seated in a customised 'throne'.

Pat Smear will miss the band's upcoming shows in Mexico, Los Angeles, and Australia.



Jan 10: Guanajuato Feria Estatal de León, Mexico

Jan 14: Los Angeles KIA Forum, CA

Jan 24: Launceston UTAS Stadium, Australia