“People deserve to hear that music. And I wouldn’t play it if we didn’t do it justice”: Sammy Hagar announces a UK arena tour – and he’s bringing the Van Halen songs

Sammy Hagar has announced a four-date UK arena tour.

The former Van Halen singer and solo star is bringing his Best Of All Worlds show to Manchester’s AO Arena on July 4, then Birmingham BP Pulse Live (July 5), Leeds First Direct Bank Arena (July 7) and London O2 Arena (July 9).

Hagar will be joined at all shows by the all-star Best Of All Worlds Band, featuring Hagar’s former Van Halen bandmate, bassist Michael Anthony, plus guitarist Joe Satriani and drummer Kenny Aronoff.

Hagar unveiled the band on a 2024 US tour, and followed it with a Las Vegas residency earlier this year. The setlists for both leaned heavily on Van Halen classics alongside Hagar solo songs and tracks by his former band Montrose.

Speaking exclusively to Classic Rock, Hagar says British fans can expect the same approach.

“It’s gonna be the same mix of songs – very Van Halen-heavy, because Joe can do it,” says Hagar. “I’m playing 10 or 12 Van Halen songs, seven or eight Sammy songs, a couple of Chickenfoot songs, a couple of Montrose songs.

The UK shows will be Hagar’s first UK appearances since playing two dates with his supergroup Chickenfoot in 2012. He hasn’t played Van Halen songs in the UK since that band headlined Wembley Arena in 1996.

“Since Eddie died and since Alex sold his drumkit, I feel more comfortable leaning into my era of Van Halen, and even playing a few of the old songs, because frickin’ Mike Anthony’s in the band,” says Hagar.

“I feel good about playing a lot of Van Halen stuff, cos no one will ever hear it again. And that was the biggest part of my career, and everybody’s career, for god’s sake. It was the biggest band in the world.”

“People deserve to hear that music. And I wouldn’t play it if we didn’t do it justice. But you can listen to the new record [Sammy Hagar & The Best Of All Worlds Band – The Residency] and hear it - that is this band live. There’s no overdubs.”

Hagar will be supported at the UK shows by Joan Jett And The Blackhearts.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 31 October at 10am GMT and are available here.

