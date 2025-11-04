Watch videos from Radiohead's first live show in seven years - plus full setlist
The first show of Radiohead's European tour has been completed in Madrid
Radiohead have played their first live show in seven years. The band's European tour kicked off tonight at the 17,000-capacity Movistar Arena in Madrid, Spain, the first time the Oxford quintet have taken the stage since the closing date of the Moon Shaped Pool tour in August 2018.
In September, the band announced their return to the stage, confirming a run of 20 shows to take place in five cities across Europe through November and December.
"Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it," said drummer Philip Selway. "After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones, but who knows where this will all lead."
In Madrid, the band played in the round, completing an 18-song set and following it with a seven-song encore, with six songs taken from the 1997 classic OK Computer and another four from 2007's In Rainbows.
The band opened with the former's Let Down, a song that experienced an unexpected bout of popularity earlier this year after going viral on TikTok, and closed with Karma Police, a song frontman Thom Yorke finished several sets with on last year's Everything solo tour of the Pacific Rim. Fan-shot videos and full setlist below.
The band play a second night in Madrid tomorrow, before shows in Bologna, Copenhagen, Berlin and London. Full dates below.
Radiohead: Madrid Movistar Arena setlist
Let Down
2 + 2 = 5
Sit Down. Stand Up
Bloom
Lucky
Ful Stop
The Gloaming
Myxomatosis
No Surprises
Videotape
Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
Everything in Its Right Place
15 Step
The National Anthem
Daydreaming
A Wolf at the Door
Bodysnatchers
Idioteque
Encore
Fake Plastic Trees
Subterranean Homesick Alien
Paranoid Android
How to Disappear Completely
You and Whose Army?
There There
Karma Police
Radiohead: European Tour 2025
Nov 05: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain
Nov 07: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain
Nov 08: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain
Nov 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Nov 15: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Nov 17: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Nov 18: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Nov 21: London O2 Arena, UK
Nov 22: London O2 Arena, UK
Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Nov 25: London O2 Arena, UK
Dec 01: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Dec 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Dec 04: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Dec 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Dec 08: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Dec 09: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Dec 11: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Dec 12: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
