Mogwai release soundtrack to BBC series The Bombing Of Pan Am 103
The new six-part BBC series The Bombing Of Pan Am 103 began airing on Sunday night for three weeks
Scottish post-rock quartet Mogwai have announced that they will release the soundtrack to The Bombing Of Pan Am 103, the BBC series which began on Sunday night, through their Rock Action label, to stream or download now.
The six-part series is based on the true story of the bombing of a passenger flight over the small Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988 and the quest to bring its perpetrators to justice.
Featuring actors Eddie Marsan, Peter Mullan, Connor Swindells, Patrick J. Adams, Merritt Wever and more, the series debuted on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Sunday May 18, with new episodes premiering at 9pm every Sunday and Monday for three weeks. You can watch a trailer for the series below.
Mogwai recorded the original soundtrack to the series with long-time collaborator Tony Doogan at the band’s Castle of Doom studio.
Mogwai released their first film soundtrack to Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait in 2006 and continue to score for both film and television, including the celebrated French TV series Les Revenants in 2013, Zero Zero Zero (2020), Black Bird (2022) and more.
Listen or download The Bombing Of Pan Am 103.
Mogwai: The Bombing Of Pan Am 103
1. Calling All Units
2. JFK
3. No Survivors
4. Luqa Airport
5. Swiss Timers
6. A little piece of Scotland
7. The Frankfurt Cell
8. Indian Head
9. Bad intelligence
10. Are you ahead of them
11. Closure
12. Three Judges
13. Back home to Giffnock
14 Reconstruction
15. We let you down
