Mogwai release soundtrack to BBC series The Bombing Of Pan Am 103

Scottish post-rock quartet Mogwai have announced that they will release the soundtrack to The Bombing Of Pan Am 103, the BBC series which began on Sunday night, through their Rock Action label, to stream or download now.

The six-part series is based on the true story of the bombing of a passenger flight over the small Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988 and the quest to bring its perpetrators to justice.

Featuring actors Eddie Marsan, Peter Mullan, Connor Swindells, Patrick J. Adams, Merritt Wever and more, the series debuted on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Sunday May 18, with new episodes premiering at 9pm every Sunday and Monday for three weeks. You can watch a trailer for the series below.

Mogwai recorded the original soundtrack to the series with long-time collaborator Tony Doogan at the band’s Castle of Doom studio.

Mogwai released their first film soundtrack to Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait in 2006 and continue to score for both film and television, including the celebrated French TV series Les Revenants in 2013, Zero Zero Zero (2020), Black Bird (2022) and more.

Listen or download The Bombing Of Pan Am 103.

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 | Official Trailer – BBC - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Rock Action Records)

Mogwai: The Bombing Of Pan Am 103

1. Calling All Units

2. JFK

3. No Survivors

4. Luqa Airport

5. Swiss Timers

6. A little piece of Scotland

7. The Frankfurt Cell

8. Indian Head

9. Bad intelligence

10. Are you ahead of them

11. Closure

12. Three Judges

13. Back home to Giffnock

14 Reconstruction

15. We let you down