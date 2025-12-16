George Harrison's Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) has a new video - directed by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard
The video shows an animated Harrison gardening at his Friar Park estate
Stranger Things star and musician Finn Wolfhard has directed a new animated video for Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth), the opening track on George Harrison's 1973 album Living in the Material World.
The video was made by a team of 20 Canadian stop-motion artists and shows the Beatles man gardening in the grounds of his Friar Park estate in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, England.
"To work with the Harrison family and bring this video to life with a team of incredible young Canadian artists has been a great honour," says Wolfhard. "It’s hard to put into words how grateful I am for this opportunity. George Harrison has and will continue to be a huge inspiration to me, and his work will live on forever."
"Finn is one of the sweetest and most talented people I know of his generation, and he is the perfect person to direct a video for my dad," says Harrison's son, Dhani. "My dad would have loved this, and I hope his wonderful, creative, heartfelt ideas help this song reach another generation. Great job, Finn – we love you."
Wolfhard, who reprises his role as Mike Wheeler in the fifth series of Stranger Things, which began streaming on Netflix last month, released his debut solo album, Happy Birthday, earlier this year.
He is also working on a movie about alt.rock pioneers The Replacements, adapting Bob Mehr’s 2016 biography Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements for the big screen.
A 50th anniversary edition of George Harrison's Living In The Material World was released last month.
