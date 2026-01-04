Watch Billy Joel perform live for first time since being diagnosed with rare brain condition – as he surprises tribute band and audience in Florida

Billy Joel has performed live for the first time since being diagnosed with a rare brain condition as he surprised a tribute band and their ecstatic audience.

Joel, 76, cancelled a string of tour dates in May of last year after being diagnosed with a condition that affects hearing, balance and vision.

The diagnosis was Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), which is caused by excess fluid on the brain and is often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease. Less than 20% of people with NPH are given the correct diagnosis.

But on Friday night (January 2) he made an unexpected comeback when he joined Billy Joel tribute act Turnstiles in Wellington, Florida, at a show marking the town's 30th anniversary.

His appearance surprised the band as much as the audience and Joel took centre stage for performances of We Didn’t Start The Fire and Big Shot.

He told the crowd: "I wasn’t planning on working tonight!" You can watch footage of the performance below.

Announcing his illness last year, a post on his social media accounts read: "Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus.

"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance. Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.

"Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health. He is grateful for the support from his fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."