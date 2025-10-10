“It feels like going back in time to relive our history”: No Doubt announce Las Vegas shows for 2026

There’s been a growing clamour for a No Doubt tour since the ska-punk giants reunited for an acclaimed Coachella headline set last year. But, aside from a performance at the FireAid benefit gig in Los Angeles in January, the quartet seemed to have retreated back into inactivity. Until today, that is, as they have just announced they will be heading to Las Vegas in May 2026 for a six-show run at the city’s ground-breaking Sphere venue.

“The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way,” singer Stefani said in a press release. “The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be create. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

Pre-sale for the band’s residency, which is taking place on May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16 next year, begins on October 15 at 10am with general tickets going on sale at the time same time two days later.



No Doubt’s last tour was a run of festival dates back in 2015. The band haven’t released a record since 2012’s Push And Shove.