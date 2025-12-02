Phish announce nine-date residency at Las Vegas Sphere

Jam band veterans Phish have announced a nine-date residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. The schedule begins on April 16 and runs through until May 2, and is the group's second stint at the revolutionary venue, following a four-date booking in 2024.

A ticket request period is now open until Monday, December 8 at 12 noon ET, while travel and accommodation packages will go on sale on Wednesday, December 3, at 10:00 ET.

The newly announced dates are in addition to the band's traditional multi-night New Year schedule at New York's Madison Square Garden and their 9th annual Phish: Riviera Maya dates in Cancun, Mexico. Full dates below.

One highlight of Phish's previous stint at the venue came when a fan going by the name of Acid Farts was banned from all future events after being filmed lighting up a bong during a show. The ban was later overturned, but it is not known if Mr Farts will be attending next year's shows.

Sphere was opened in 2023 by U2, who played 40 dates at the revolutionary venue. Future shows include the remainder of the current Eagles' residency and the Zac Brown Band – who'll begin an eight-date residency this week – plus No Doubt, Backstreet Boys, Latino star Carín León and country music's Kenny Chesney.

Other bands rumoured to be in talks with Sphere include Queen + Adam Lambert, Guns N' Roses and Metallica.

Dec 28: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Dec 29: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Dec 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Dec 31: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jan 28: Cancún Moon Palace Cancun, Mexico

Jan 29: Cancún Moon Palace Cancun, Mexico

Jan 30: Cancún Moon Palace Cancun, Mexico

Jan 31: Cancún Moon Palace Cancun, Mexico

Apr 16: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Apr 17: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Apr 18: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Apr 23: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Apr 24: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Apr 25: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Apr 30: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 01: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 02: Las Vegas Sphere, NV