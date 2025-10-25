"I don't think it would be the right environment for a proper rock and roll show." Guns N' Roses man Slash on Las Vegas Sphere
A Guns N' Roses residency at Las Vegas' groundbreaking Sphere venue seems unlikely
Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash has cast doubt on the chances of the band ever taking up residency at the groundbreaking Las Vegas Sphere.
While a string of bands have brought their show to the unique venue, with No Doubt the latest to announce a residency, Slash doesn't think it's right for Guns N' Roses.
He tells Trunk Nation: "It's not really sort of rock and roll friendly, the way that it's set up. So it's just one of those things where it seems like a really cool thing and conceptually there's probably a lot of cool things that you could do, but I don't think it would be the right environment for a proper rock and roll show.
"Everything that I've seen, or most everything that I've seen of it, looks amazing.
"I'm real trepidatious about playing there, because it's a great visual show. I think that in almost every case for a band, it becomes a visual show as opposed to seeing a rock and roll show."
The Sphere was opened in 2023 by U2, who played 40 shows at the revolutionary venue. Since then, Phish, Dead & Company, country star Kenny Chesney, and boyband the Backstreet Boys have completed residencies.
It is known for it's incredible audio and visual technology, featuring 15,000m2 of LED screens and 164,000 speakers.
Guns N' Roses: What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour dates
Oct 25: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Oct 28: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski , Brazil
Oct 31: Cuiabá Arena Pantanal, Brazil
Nov 02: Brasília Arena BSB, Brazil
Nov 05: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru
Nov 08: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
