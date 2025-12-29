Oasis sold more tickets in 2025 than Beyonce, according to new data from the leading global trade publication for the live entertainment industry.

Pollstar reports in its 'Year End Business Analysis' that while Beyonce's tour grossed slightly more in revenue than Oasis' massive reunion world tour ($407million vs $405million), it was the Gallagher brothers who performed for more people.

The analysis shows that Oasis sold 630,000 more tickets than Beyonce – 2,228,471 vs 1,596,165. Oasis played 36 dates compared to Beyonce's 32.

The other acts to make the top 10 revenue list for live shows in 2025 include Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Post Malone and The Weeknd.

Legions of fans turned up for the Oasis reunion that many thought would never happen. And by all accounts, the shows were a spectacular triumph, with Louder describing the band as "perfect" in a review of one of the Cardiff dates.

Such was the warm feeling surrounding the reunion, it was strongly rumoured that 2026 would see the Manchester rockers would announce more dates for 2026 – including a residency at Knebworth Park in England, the scene of their historic two-night-stand in August 1996.

The speculation was fuelled by frontman Liam Gallagher telling fans at the end of several 2025 dates: "See you next year."

But Liam later brought those hopes to an end, telling fans on X: "It's not happening." In another post on X, he added: "We’re not doing anything in 2026 sorry".

Replying to yet another fan, the singer posted, "Nothing going on next year except the World Cup."