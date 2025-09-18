“This is the greatest rock’n’roll band in the world!”: Iron Maiden are on the cover of the new Metal Hammer. And it comes with three exclusive gifts!

The new issue of Metal Hammer celebrates Iron Maiden’s 50th birthday!

We speak exclusively to Bruce Dickinson and Steve Harris about their journey so far – and bring you three exclusive gifts.

This bumper Maiden issue comes with a special Eddie patch for your battle jacket, a shiny Eddie keyring, and a killer Eddie anniversary art print!

We also go inside Maiden’s career so far. From getting their start at East London’s Cart And Horses pub to playing stadiums, it’s all here. Bruce remembers the moment he returned to Iron Maiden with 2000’s Brave New World album.

“There was a real sense of excitement,” he says. “We had a point to prove: that this is the greatest fucking rock’n’roll band in the world, so let’s go out there and do it.”

Plus, we uncover the history of Eddie – metal’s favourite mascot – just in time for his return to stadium backdrops with the re-launch of the Run For Your Lives tour next year!

Elsewhere in the issue, we find out how two of Joey Jordison’s former bands, Sinsaenum and Vimic, are honouring his memory by keeping his music alive.

Parkway Drive explain how they put Aussie metal on the map; Ice Nine Kills’ Spencer Charnas issues his life lessons on ska, supporting Metallica and corpse disposal; and Wargasm’s Milkie Way reveals what happened when she got onstage with Lady Gaga.

We also fly to Dynamo festival in the Netherlands to investigate the stealth rise of Michigan metalcore crew I Prevail, grill Spinal Tap guitarist/vocalist David St. Hubbins on the band’s new documentary, and meet Mapuche metallers Mawiza and zombie power metallers Dominum.

Meanwhile, Mastodon’s Brann Dailor gets the Hammer Interview treatment, Raging Speedhorn remember the making of nu metal anthem The Gush, and former Butcher Babies singer Carla Harvey unveils The Violent Hour – her new project with Anthrax’s Charlie Benante.

All this, along with Vukovi, Orbit Culture, Castle Rat, Bloodstock, Arctangent, Kerry King, President and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.