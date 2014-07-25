ZZ Top offer up a lotta lovin' in live clip

ZZ Top have released a video from their new live package.

The clip of the band performing Gimme All Your Lovin’ can be viewed below. It is taken from their Live At Montreux 2013 release, which is out now on DVD, Blu-ray and in digital formats.

The show was recorded during the Texas trio’s concert at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland on July 10, 2013.

It tracks from classic early 70s ZZ Top albums such as Tres Hombres and Fandango through their 80s blockbuster period with Eliminator and Afterburner, up to their most recent release, 2012’s La Futura.

ZZ Top: Gimme All Your Lovin’ at Montreux