Amazon's cyber weekend deals prove you can never own too many band shirts

Amazon have a massive range of savings on band shirts to commemorate Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The distinction there is on where you're shopping; if you're looking on Amazon UK, the deals highlighted are under the Black Friday banner, while Amazon US is already looking ahead to Cyber Monday.

There are a range of offers available on men's, women's and unisex shirts, with savings varying based on individual products.

There are dozens of bands included in the deals, with pages of shirts and designs to pour over. That in mind, we've sought out some of our favourite shirts to help you find some of the best deals around.

First up is a For Those About To Rock design from AC/DC. Available on Amazon US, the shirt doesn't feature the cannon album cover, but instead is an officially licensed live shot of iconic guitarist Angus Young. Available via the Liquid Blue store, savings are available depending on the shirt size, with 21% off medium shirts, 31% off large and 20% off XXL.

Of course, if you want something more colourful - but still via Liquid Blue and in the AC/DC camp - there's also this colourful Angus Young lightning design. Cyber Monday deals mean you can get 26% off sizes up to XL, while XXL has 32% off, reducing it to just $19.99 at all sizes.

For a final offer to be highlighted via Amazon US, there's an excellent vintage tie dye Beatles shirt with a 29% saving reducing it to just $24.99. If you're looking for a way to add a splash of colour to your wardrobe, you'll find few finer options.

Meanwhile, if you've ever fancied cribbing Tony Stark's look in the first Avengers movie, the vintage Black Sabbath t-shirt Robert Downey Jr. wore in that movie is currently available. An officially licensed print based on a vintage 1978 US Tour design, it's currently just £15.39, saving you 30%.

On the more gruesome side of the metal pantheon, you can nail your (bloody) colours to the mast with an officially licensed Cannibal Corpse Butchered At Birth T-shirt. 15% off means you can get a design with the original album art in all its g(l)ory, now just £21.19.

If you're seeking something a little more classic, how about a 100% cotton Blondie silhouette print? Amazon UK are currently running a Black Friday deal on the design that means you can pick up a Size 12 women's shirt for £12.78 - that's 25% off - or an even bigger saving on the Size 8 with a whopping 56% off taking it down to just £7.50.

Also in the vintage realms is the Bon Jovi Keep The Faith shirt, available in Men's, Women's and Kids' cuts. A vintage design based on the official 1993 Keep The Faith US Tour print, this one is currently available at 30% off taking it down to just £17.49, making it an ideal addition for any Bon Jovi fanatics - or the perfect gift for someone who might've caught the tour the first time round!

These are by no means the only deals available on Amazon over Black Friday/Cyber Monday either. If you're satisfied your current wardrobe is fully stocked on band shirts - we've heard that can happen, bizarre as it sounds - be sure to check out some of the deals we've got available on vinyl deals, record players or even streaming to grab a bargain this weekend.

