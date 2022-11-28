We've found the most metal rug on the internet - and it's 20% off for Cyber Monday

Hopefully, you've already spent a good wedge of your Cyber Monday casting your eyes over our extensive guide to the best Cyber Monday music deals, which include everything from vinyl to speakers to headphones to merchandise and even alcohol and camping gear.
Third party marketplace website Etsy have a ton of sellers slashing prices on their creations for Cyber Monday, and one item that's caught our eye this afternoon is what we reckon might just be the most heavy metal looking rug on the internet. It's black (obviously), and it's adorned with a gorgeous design featuring a winged skull that'll bring a classy touch of gnarliness to any self-respecting metalhead's living room. Best of all? It's 20% off today, starting at £41.39 (down from £51,74) (opens in new tab), or $47.09 (down from $59.88) (opens in new tab).
Etsy: 20% off this heavy metal rug (opens in new tab)
Want to give your living a classy, heavy metal touch? You could do worse than this splendid rug, currently on sale.
Even better, you can get the rug made in eight different sizes (from 80x50cm all the way up to 280x180cm), with the price naturally going up the bigger it gets, and you can get two different material backings for it, with rubber being the standard, cheaper option or cotton available if you fancy giving it a little upgrade.
While you're here, don't forget to check out our other Cyber Monday deal guides going today:
Related Cyber Monday deal guides
- Cyber Monday music deals (opens in new tab): All the discounts in one place
- Cyber Monday vinyl deals (opens in new tab): Spin some fresh wax with these top discounts
- Cyber Monday record player deals (opens in new tab): Here are the big turntable bargains
- Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals (opens in new tab): Turn up the volume on top deals
- Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals (opens in new tab): Sweet-sounding discounts
- Cyber Monday alcohol deals (opens in new tab): Some of the best booze deals around
- Cyber Monday streaming deals (opens in new tab): Big discounts on Hulu, Paramount+ and more
- Cyber Monday camping deals (opens in new tab): Save big and gear up for festival season
- Cyber Monday concert ticket deals (opens in new tab): Save money on event tickets
- Cyber Monday Marshall speaker and headphones deals (opens in new tab): Top Marshall products