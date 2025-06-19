Metal Hammer has teamed with rock festival Radar to design the cat pyjamas your wardrobe is incomplete without

Metal Hammer has teamed up with Manchester rock/metal festival Radar to literally give you the cat’s pyjamas.

Ahead of the three-day weekender returning to the O2 Victoria Warehouse near Old Trafford in July, we’ve taken its unique ‘neon cat’ logo and stuck it all over some nightwear that, frankly, you’re a stick-in-the-mud if you don’t like.

The pyjamas are available right now via the Louder webstore, but you need to act fast if you want them, as we only have 50 of them in stock. After we run out, the only other opportunity you’ll have to snag a set is by going to Radar itself from July 4 to 6, where another 50 will be available at the merch table.

After that… you’re out of luck.

(Image credit: Future)

Radar 2025 will mark the fifth edition of the heavy music extravaganza, and the third to take place in Manchester. Expanding beyond its previous prog metal niche to accommodate a broader range of acts, it will this year be headlined by punk iconoclasts Bob Vylan, synthwave superstar Carpenter Brut and post-hardcore beloveds Underoath.

Rounding out the rest of the two-stage bill will be black metal experimentalists Zeal & Ardor, alt-rockers Vukovi, metalcore rabble-rousers Annisokay, hardcore melody-makers As Everything Unfolds and many, many more. In addition, the festival’s music and gaming market will return, letting you browse the cutting edge of both musical hardware and gaming tech.

In previous years, Radar has hosted such stars as Tesseract, Leprous, The Midnight, Dirty Loops, Ithaca and Holding Absence. The festival’s 2023 edition hosted the last show by pop-metal juggernauts Sleep Token before they graduated to arenas. Metal Hammer’s Matt Mills was in attendance and awarded the set a near-perfect four-and-a-half-star review.

Mills wrote: “Tonight was a clear statement of readiness from heavy metal’s next arena stars. Their songs incite movement and venue-wide singalongs, their seven-person lineup can fill a stage and they have an attention-grabbing aura this style of music’s not seen since Ghost. Sleep Token are flying and there is no sign of a crash landing in sight.”

Get your cat pyjamas now via the Louder webstore.