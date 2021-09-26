Watch the Steve Rothery Band perform Marillion's Three Boats Down From The Candy

The Steve Rothery Band have released a new live video clip of the band performing Marillion's 1982 track Three Boats Down From The Candy, originally featured on the band's original Market Square Heroes release. You can watch the clip in full below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming Live in London Blu-ray, which will be released through Racket Records in early November.

The Blu-ray was recorded at two London concerts, one recorded at the Bush Hall, London on the November 8, 2014 and the other at the Islington Assembly Hall, London on the January 13, 2017. Three Boats Down From The Candy was recorded at the Islington show.

The release also includes two audio CD's featuring the highlights of both concerts. It will be available from Racket Records in early November 2021.

There will also be a 24 bit 48k download of both full concerts on the Steve Rothery Bandcamp page in early November to coincide with the release