Steve Rothery releases video trailer for new Live In London Blu-ray

The Steve Rothery Band have released a video trailer for an upcoming Blu-ray release, Live in London, which will be released through Racket Records in early November.

The Blu-ray was recorded at two London concerts, one recorded at the Bush Hall, London on the Novembern 8, 2014 and the other at the Islington Assembly Hall, London on the January 13, 2017.

The release also includes two audio CD's featuring the highlights of both concerts. It will be available from Racket Records in early November 2021.

There will also be a 24 bit 48k download of both full concerts on the Steve Rothery Bandcamp page in early November to coincide with the release

Pre-order Live In London.