Watch The Bronx’s video for Night Drop At The Glue Factory

The Bronx have released a video for their track Night Drop At The Glue Factory.

It’s the opening song on the band’s latest album V, which arrived in September last year via Cooking Vinyl/ATO Records.

The video features footage from their recent live dates across the US, UK and Australia.

Speaking about the album, guitarists Joby J. Ford said: “It has the angst and social commentary that has characterised The Bronx from the beginning – only now the angst is aimed at more than just superficial things and the social commentary is directed at more than just people who like different music than us.”

The Bronx will head out on tour from next month, with dates planned in North America, Germany and at the UK’s Download festival. Find a full list of their 2018 live dates below.

For tickets and all the latest information about Download, visit TeamRock’s festival page.

Mar 31: Portland Mississippi Studios, OR

Apr 01: Seattle Chop Suey, WA

Apr 02: Vancouver The Rickshaw Theatre, BC

Apr 04: Edmonton The Starlite Room, AB

Apr 05: Calgary Dickens Pub, AB

Apr 06: Saskatoon Louis’, SK

Apr 07: Winnipeg The Garrick Centre, MB

Apr 08: Fargo The Aquarium, ND

Apr 09: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Apr 11: Colorado Springs The Black Sheep, CO

Apr 12: Albuquerque Launchpad, NM

Apr 14: Indio Coachella, CA

Apr 21: Indio Coachella, CA

Apr 27: Chattanooga The Signal, TN

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 30: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA

May 02: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

May 03: Birmingham Iron City, AL

May 05: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

May 06: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 12: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 18: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 08: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 30: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany

The Bronx - V album review