"It's the fuse to the powder keg of songs." Foo Fighters announce new album Your Favorite Toy, share explosive title track
The follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are album is incoming
Foo Fighters will release their twelfth studio album, Your Favorite Toy, on April 24, and have shared its explosive title track as a taster for what's to come.
Speaking about the new single, the follow-up to last year's Asking For A Friend, which closes the new album, Dave Grohl says,“Your Favorite Toy really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album. We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new.”
The follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are, Your Favorite Toy will be released via Roswell Records/Columbia Records.
The 10-track album was recorded at Dave Grohl's 606 studio and co-produced by Foo Fighters and their in-house engineer Oliver Roman, formerly the frontman of LA rock band Jaw Talk.
The album tracklist is:
1. Caught In The Echo
2. Of All People
3. Window
4. Your Favorite Toy
5. If You Only Knew
6. Spit Shine
7. Unconditional
8. Child Actor
9. Amen, Caveman
10. Asking For A Friend
Foo Fighters began recording the album in September, posted a photo of the six musicians gathered in a circle at Studio 606, with the caption “Foo Fighters Assemble!!!"
Onstage in Australia on January 24, Dave Grohl announced "We might have a whole new record of fucking songs that we just finished the other day!”
Last summer, Foo Fighters released a non-album track, Today's Song, to mark their 30th anniversary as a band.
"Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak," Dave Grohl posted at the time. "Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone."
Foo Fighters' Take Cover world tour kicks off on June 10 at the Unity Arena in Oslo, Norway.
