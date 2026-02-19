"I am so inspired by Amy Lee’s vocals and we all wanted to channel Scream." Watch Scream star Mckenna Grace go metal in the video for killer new Ice Nine Kills single Twisting The Knife - with a cool bonus cameo
Twisting The Knife features Scream star Mckenna Grace and is the first in a number of cinematic ventures the metalcore band have in the pipeline
Massachusetts metalcore horror hounds Ice Nine Kills have released new single Twisting The Knife, taken from the soundtrack of upcoming horror blockbuster Scream 7 and featuring one of the film’s stars, Mckenna Grace.
In typical Ice Nine Kills fashion, the track comes with a high-production music video, and it features Roger L. Jackson, the voice of the iconic antagonist Ghostface in the Scream series, as well as franchise star David Arquette. Watch below. The band have also put out a tie-in Nightmare On The Knife merch drop, which you can access via their online store.
Singer Spencer Charnas comments: “Twisting The Knife is our tribute to [Scream director] Wes Craven and the Scream franchise, which means so much to us. Scream is baked into the DNA of who I am and of Ice Nine Kills: my love of horror, comedy, and the collision between the two.
“I was already obsessed with Halloween and Friday The 13th, but Scream was the first I saw in theatres. Hearing the killer talk about horror movies, in that distinctively pop-culture savvy [writer/director] Kevin Williamson way, blew my mind.”
Mckenna Grace, who also leads her own music career as an alt-pop singer, adds: “Making this song was such a special experience for me: I am such a big INK fan and it was such an amazing opportunity to be able to play with a different style of music.
“I am so inspired by [Evanescence singer] Amy Lee’s vocals and we all wanted to channel Scream and Sydney [Campbell, protagonist]’s story as best as we could. Spencer and the guys were so much fun to collaborate with and I’m so thankful to Kevin Williamson.”
During an interview with Metal Hammer earlier this year, Charnas teased Ice Nine Kills’ involvement in Scream 7, saying that the band were lending their music to a “straight horror movie”. He also let slip that they have another theatrical collaboration and a spot on a videogame soundtrack in the pipeline, as well as their own feature film, The Slashin’ Of The Christ.
“One borders on a thriller-action movie, one is straight horror, and the videogame is on the darker side of things,” said Charnas. “These are songs that have never been heard. One is actually just a fun musical cue, I don’t know if we’re going to flesh it out into a full song, but one or two of these songs will be on the new album.”
When asked if these things sounded like traditional Ice Nine Kills, he continued: “That one song cue, it doesn’t like anything we’ve ever done. It was so fun to do that it might inform a song that ends up on the record. I’ll leave it at this: it’s very 80s. A lot of bands pull from the 80s and there’s synthwave stuff, that’s not what I’m talking about. It’s something rock’n’roll.”
As for The Slashin’ Of The Christ, the project has no release date yet, but Charnas said the script was finished and that the search for a director was underway. Regarding the tone of the film, he said: “Like everything we do, there’s horror, there’s violence, but there’s a wink to the camera. We’re not taking ourselves too seriously, and I think the world needs a movie like this. I think that it might be like The Exorcist, which was touted by the Catholic Church because it showed on-screen what they’ve been talking about.”
On top of everything else, Ice Nine Kills hope to release their next studio album, the follow-up to 2021’s Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood, this year. Their recent singles A Work Of Art, The Great Unknown and The Laugh Track will be on the tracklisting. The music video for The Laugh Track featured Matthew Lillard, who starred in the original 1996 Scream film and is returning to the franchise in Scream 7.
Scream 7 will hit theatre screens on February 27. As well as Twisting The Knife, the soundtrack features Rearranging Scars, an original song by US emo-rapper Sueco.
Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.
