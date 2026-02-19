"Make no mistake - this song is a reckoning." After much anticipation (and some bogus rumours), the new singer for metal veterans Arch Enemy has been revealed - alongside pulverising new single To The Last Breath

Swedish metal icons Arch Enemy have revealed the identity of their brand new singer: US vocalist Lauren Hart, formally of Once Human.

Hart's unveiling has put an end to months of speculation, and comes accompanied by a ferocious, anthemic new Arch Enemy track that sounds like a vintage 2000s-era melodeath banger. Titled To The Last Breath, it's backed by an official music video that you can watch below.

ARCH ENEMY - To The Last Breath (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Lauren's arrival comes months after the shock departure of Alissa White-Gluz last year, and makes the American singer Arch Enemy's fourth vocalist overall.

“Connecting with Lauren has marked an important step in my journey," says Arch Enemy guitarist and band leader Michael Amott. "Working with her was an exceptional experience - her remarkable voice, coupled with her dedication and professionalism, brings a rare level of excellence. I look forward to continuing the collaboration!

“Make no mistake - this song is a reckoning," he adds. "Musically, it’s unapologetically aligned with my original vision for the band - and I believe longtime fans will recognise that immediately. Lyrically, it’s about seeing through deception and dismantling the illusion of control. It captures that moment when you realise you’ve been fed poison - and you choose to fight back. Once that clarity hits, there’s no retreat. It’s do or die.”

Lauren is yet to comment on joining the band, though fans will get to see her front the metal veterans when they tour this year, with a slew of surprise European club dates announced today that include a stop-off at the 500-capacity Underworld in London in August.

In recent weeks, fans had begun to speculate that Angela Gossow, Arch Enemy's second vocalist and the woman that Alissa White-Gluz replaced in 2014, was returning to the band following a cryptic social media post, but Gossow was quick to shoot those rumours down, stating: "It's not me! But thank you for all the love!"

Gossow stepped aside as vocalist in 2014 to manage the band, a role she has maintained since.