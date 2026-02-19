"Make no mistake - this song is a reckoning." After much anticipation (and some bogus rumours), the new singer for metal veterans Arch Enemy has been revealed - alongside pulverising new single To The Last Breath
Lauren Hart is officially Arch Enemy's new vocalist!
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
Louder
Louder’s weekly newsletter is jam-packed with the team’s personal highlights from the last seven days, including features, breaking news, reviews and tons of juicy exclusives from the world of alternative music.
Every Friday
Classic Rock
The Classic Rock newsletter is an essential read for the discerning rock fan. Every week we bring you the news, reviews and the very best features and interviews from our extensive archive. Written by rock fans for rock fans.
Every Friday
Metal Hammer
For the last four decades Metal Hammer has been the world’s greatest metal magazine. Created by metalheads for metalheads, ‘Hammer takes you behind the scenes, closer to the action, and nearer to the bands that you love the most.
Every Friday
Prog
The Prog newsletter brings you the very best of Prog Magazine and our website, every Friday. We'll deliver you the very latest news from the Prog universe, informative features and archive material from Prog’s impressive vault.
Swedish metal icons Arch Enemy have revealed the identity of their brand new singer: US vocalist Lauren Hart, formally of Once Human.
Hart's unveiling has put an end to months of speculation, and comes accompanied by a ferocious, anthemic new Arch Enemy track that sounds like a vintage 2000s-era melodeath banger. Titled To The Last Breath, it's backed by an official music video that you can watch below.
Lauren's arrival comes months after the shock departure of Alissa White-Gluz last year, and makes the American singer Arch Enemy's fourth vocalist overall.
“Connecting with Lauren has marked an important step in my journey," says Arch Enemy guitarist and band leader Michael Amott. "Working with her was an exceptional experience - her remarkable voice, coupled with her dedication and professionalism, brings a rare level of excellence. I look forward to continuing the collaboration!
“Make no mistake - this song is a reckoning," he adds. "Musically, it’s unapologetically aligned with my original vision for the band - and I believe longtime fans will recognise that immediately. Lyrically, it’s about seeing through deception and dismantling the illusion of control. It captures that moment when you realise you’ve been fed poison - and you choose to fight back. Once that clarity hits, there’s no retreat. It’s do or die.”
Lauren is yet to comment on joining the band, though fans will get to see her front the metal veterans when they tour this year, with a slew of surprise European club dates announced today that include a stop-off at the 500-capacity Underworld in London in August.
In recent weeks, fans had begun to speculate that Angela Gossow, Arch Enemy's second vocalist and the woman that Alissa White-Gluz replaced in 2014, was returning to the band following a cryptic social media post, but Gossow was quick to shoot those rumours down, stating: "It's not me! But thank you for all the love!"
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Gossow stepped aside as vocalist in 2014 to manage the band, a role she has maintained since.
Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.