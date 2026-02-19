Star Trek actor William Shatner is releasing an all-star heavy metal album featuring Zakk Wylde, Ritchie Blackmore and more, because you try and tell him not to

At the age of 94, Star Trek actor William Shatner is working on a star-studded heavy metal album, featuring contributions from the likes of Zakk Wylde and Henry Rollins and covers of Judas Priest, Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden.

The film and TV star announced his as-yet-untitled record today (Thursday, February 19) via a statement from his team. Marketing materials promise “a heavy metal extravaganza powered by a veritable army of metal stars – each one personally selected and hand-picked by Shatner”, with a release date of sometime this year.

The man himself states: “Metal has always been a place where imagination gets loud. This album is a gathering of forces – each artist bringing their fire, their precision, their chaos. I chose them because they have something to say, and because metal demands honesty…

“I’ve spent a lifetime exploring in both reality and fiction. Now I am stepping out into the unknown once again with my new project in heavy metal. I am covering Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Iron Maiden as well as a number of new songs written by my team. The whole project is destined for this year. I hope you will join me in the exploration.”

As well as Wylde – who’s known for his longtime membership of Ozzy Osbourne’s solo band and as the frontman of Black Label Society – and former Black Flag man Rollins, the album will feature Ritchie Blackmore (Rainbow, ex-Deep Purple), Edgar Froese (Tangerine Dream) and Wayne Kramer (MC5).

As surprising as Shatner’s foray into heavy music in his 90s may be, it’s not completely unprecedented. The actor has released a number of musical and spoken-word albums during his lifetime, and his take on Elton John’s Rocket Man has become famous for all the wrong reasons.

In addition, the actor is known to be friends with Wylde. The two collaborated on a spoken-word rock record, Seeking Major Tom, in 2011, with the likes of Michael Schenker (UFO), Ian Paice (Deep Purple) and Carmine Appice also taking part. In 2012 – alongside the likes of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Sharon Osbourne – Shatner took part in a televised roast of Wylde, where he appeared in a skit also featuring the guitarist’s longtime wife, Barbaranne.

In 2013, Shatner ventured into the world of prog via his album Ponder The Mystery, to which Steve Vai and members of Yes, Hawkwind and The Doors contributed. Collaborator and former Yes guitarist Billy Sherwood said of Shatner in a Prog interview: “He’s just an amazing, down-to-earth guy and an amazing artist. He’s capable of going to the Bahamas and retiring, but he wants to continue with his art, and I respect that.”

Shatner’s last record was 2024’s Where Will The Animals Sleep? Songs For Kids & Other Living Things. The actor was hospitalised in September following an undisclosed medical emergency, though he appeared to be in rude health as of Thanksgiving, when he posted a picture of himself to Instagram. He wrote in the caption that he was “especially thankful this year as we are blessed beyond measure with heath, family and a beautiful gathering”.