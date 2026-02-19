“A search for spiritual redemption”: Hear new President single Angel Wings – the masked band’s first song after signing with major label Atlantic Records

The fast-rising alt-metalcore outfit are starting “a new chapter” with a new record deal

President in 2026
Masked alt-metalcore outfit President have released a new single, Angel Wings, and signed with major label Atlantic Records.

The song dropped on Wednesday (February 18) and is an ostensibly standalone release. The band’s nameless vocalist says that it “reflects a search for spiritual redemption and the resolve to begin again”. He adds: “It marks the opening of a new chapter. At its core, the song speaks to holding close those who matter most, while remaining unmoved by detractors.”

President are one of the fastest-rising bands in metal history, having amassed international buzz when they appeared on the poster for Download festival without having a song to their name last February. In May, they released their debut track, In The Name Of The Father, and the following month, they made their live debut playing in front of an overflowing Dogtooth tent at Download. Their first EP, King Of Terrors, dropped in September.

At time of publication, 12 months after President’s name was first seen, the band have more than 600,000 Spotify monthly listeners. In The Name Of The Father has been streamed 18 million times and their second single, Fearless, has been streamed 12 million times. They’ve played sold-out headline shows in London, New York and Los Angeles and supported Architects in arenas, and they have a European headline tour booked for the spring that’s already totally sold-out.

Next week, President will start a tour of North America with Bad Omens and Beartooth. They’ll hit the European festival circuit from May to August.

The rocket ride hasn’t been completely smooth, however. With their masked presentation and genre-straddling songs – which have elements of pop, R&B and metal – some observers have accused them of being rip-offs of superstars Sleep Token. The two bands also share the same management, Future History. President’s singer lambasted the comparisons in a Metal Hammer interview earlier this year.

“What a fucking lazy comparison,” he said. “I mean, yes, we have the same management, and we both wear masks. Those are both facts… you got me! It’s like, is that it?! That’s all you’ve got? It’s hardly a new thing, is it, wearing masks?!”

Nonetheless, President are currently working on their debut album, which is one of the most anticipated metal releases of 2026. The singer told Hammer: “I can’t wait to show everyone this album. It’s something I know I’m going to be really proud of, and I think my friends and family will be too, which is important to me.”

